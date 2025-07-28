Gun buyback event in Encinitas nets 226 weapons

ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office worked with law enforcement partners over the weekend to take 226 weapons off local streets via a gun safety event at Encinitas City Hall.

Those who turned in handguns, rifles and shotguns Saturday, July 26 received a $100 gift card, the Sheriff’s Office said. Anyone who turned in an assault weapon got a $200 gift card.

Free gun cable locks were also given out to anyone who wanted one, officials said, adding that all the collected weapons will be processed.

“Any firearms found to have been involved in a crime will be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency,” the department added. “If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted.”

The Sheriff’s Office added that the remaining weapons “will be destroyed in accordance with the law.”

Sheriff’s officials including those at the North Coastal Station credited the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Carlsbad and Oceanside police departments, for making the event a success.

“Most importantly, thanks to the public for helping us keep our communities safe by getting unwanted firearms off our streets,” they added.

Officials added that people may always turn in unwanted weapons at any sheriff’s station, substation or any law enforcement agency.

Residents with questions about turning in weapons may call the non- emergency line at 858-868-3200.