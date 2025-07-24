Encinitas native Phillip Evans finds new baseball life in Mexican League

In 2017, Phillip Evans was a 24-year-old rookie in the Mets clubhouse, sharing space with stars like Yoenis Céspedes, José Reyes, and Curtis Granderson — a newcomer among giants under the bright lights of New York City.

Eight years later, Evans, a La Costa Canyon alum, began this season commuting daily from his home in Encinitas, crossing the border with his SENTRI pass to play for the Toros de Tijuana in the Mexican League. On a typical day, he’d leave around noon and be lucky to get back by midnight.

In late May, he was loaned to the Bravos de León, a club based in central Mexico’s León, Guanajuato, where he now lives full-time as he continues chasing the game he’s not ready to leave behind.

“The odds of making it to the major leagues is astronomical,” said Justin Machado, who coached Evans at La Costa Canyon. “And for you to make it there, you need something special to happen, no matter how talented you are, because everyone’s so talented now. When you get there, you have to perform at a level that keeps you there. And Phil got a shot; luck didn’t go his way.”

“I still think I’ve got two, three good years of big-league performance in me,” Evans added. “I just think injuries in the big leagues kind of cut it short. Teams just didn’t want to keep paying me. It’s impossible to get a job over 30 now. Teams and front offices don’t want players to get to their three years [of service time], so they have to pay them. I mean, 95% it’s a money thing.”

Evans, a 5-foot-10 middle infielder, had a major league career marked by flashes of promise, but also marred by physical setbacks. Over parts of four MLB seasons with the Mets and Pirates, he appeared in 104 games, hitting .260 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs.

During his rookie season with the Mets, he suffered a fractured left tibia after a late slide by Washington Nationals’ Adam Eaton at second base — a play Mets manager Mickey Callaway described as aggressive and poorly timed. The injury ended Evans’ season prematurely.

Then, in 2020, while with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Evans was involved in a collision with teammate Gregory Polanco in the outfield, resulting in a broken jaw and concussion that forced him to miss the remainder of that shortened season.

“Phil got a shot with the Mets, and he was set to be the starting second baseman for the next 70 games,” Machado recalled. “But in game one, first inning, during a play at second base, a guy broke Phil’s leg. That injury ruined his whole season. Then he made it up with the Pirates, and just as things were looking up, the COVID debacle hit. Then there was the collision with Polanco, who ran him over and shattered his jaw. After four or five surgeries, Phil was done for that year and had to work his way back.”

With 20 roster spots per team open to foreign players, the Mexican League has become a lifeline for players like Evans — talented 4A hitters, former MLB hopefuls, and other pro baseball misfits still chasing the majors.

“Mexico is pretty laid back,” Evans said. “You are more on your own — not a lot of practice. Coming here disciplines a lot of younger players faster, because you need to be accountable for yourself — to get ready for the games and road trips. In the States, everything’s scheduled out for you — food, workouts, all that. Here, you have to dial it in and figure out what you need to do to prepare.”

Evans described how pitching in the Mexican League differs from the States, embracing a more old-school, tactical style.

“It’s heavy on off-speed pitches down here — a lot of sinkers and sliders,” he said. “They’re not trying to blow it past you; they’re trying to get you out with control. It’s more old-school pitching: off-speed first, then finish hard.

You have to be careful as an American coming in — you’ll probably see more fastballs pounding the zone, but the Mexican pitchers rely more on off-speed and movement. It’s a full game-plan approach, pitch by pitch, and you’ve got to stay sharp throughout the game.

There’s a wide range of arms here — some pitchers throw 90-plus with high spin rates, others sit in the high 80s with slower stuff. Starters are usually slower, but most good teams’ bullpens throw mid-90s or harder. It’s still good pitching — you just have to adjust to the style and the conditions.”

Before being loaned out by the Toros, Evans was hitting .279 with one home run and eight RBIs in 13 games. Since joining the Bravos de León, he’s flourished at the plate, batting .365 with eight home runs, 20 RBIs, and an OPS north of 1.000 through 27 games — a bright spot on a team currently 18 games out of first place.

“We just left Mexico City, and I thought I was in a big-league stadium,” Evans said. “The atmosphere was wild — fan sections going crazy, you couldn’t even hear yourself think. People here are die-hards. It’s like the whole city works all day and then shows up to the game at night. That energy makes you want to win for them — to rep the city and put it on the map. It’s been really cool to see different parts of Mexico and just experience what it’s all about.”

As Evans continues to rebuild his career in Mexico, he’s also looking ahead to life after his professional playing days.

“I just started getting healthy again, and I feel great,” Evans said. “If I can get back to the States next offseason, maybe get into a coaching job or something if the right opportunity comes. But if not, maybe one more year down here — figure out what I want to do after baseball, but also keep playing and make some money on the side while doing that.”

Former Padre and current Seattle Mariner Donovan Solano has been an inspiration for Evans.

“Solano didn’t really start hitting like he is now until he was 32 or 33. He’s 37 now and likely nearing the end, but that shows me I still have something left. I’m not done yet. I still love this game.”

“Phil is still extremely talented and still has the ability to play in the big leagues,” added Machado. “He’s a great guy, and what he’s doing right now in the Mexican League is pretty special.”