Hundreds of firearms collected at San Marcos take-back event

SAN MARCOS — A law enforcement gun safety event this weekend in San Marcos collected 266 unwanted firearms, according to officials.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with its law enforcement partners Saturday to host the gun take-back event at the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station. People who turned in guns received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons.

Free firearm lock boxes and trigger locks were also given out to anyone who wanted one.

“All weapons collected will be processed. Any firearms found to have been involved in a crime will be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency,” according to a Sheriff’s Office statement. “If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed in accordance with the law.”

The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Escondido Police Department, Carlsbad Police Department, Oceanside Police Department, and the university police departments at Cal State San Marcos and Palomar College also participated in the event.

“Thanks to the public for helping us keep our communities safe by getting unwanted firearms off our streets,” the statement said. “The public can always turn in their unwanted weapons at any sheriff’s station or substation, as well as at any law enforcement agency.”