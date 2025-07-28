Carlsbad police investigate suspected homicide near Cole Library

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police received a report of an altercation outside behind Cole Library at 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive around 2:17 a.m. on July 26. The call reported that a man, later identified as 52-year-old Carlsbad resident Homero Duran, was physically attacking other people. The caller also provided Duran’s physical description and other identifying information, according to CPD.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who was injured and unconscious. Both officers and Carlsbad Fire Department personnel began attempting life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Officers began searching the area to find Duran. He was eventually located around 4:48 a.m. – two and a half hours after the initial call – near Tyler Street and Walnut Avenue. He was detained without incident, according to police.

Duran was booked into the Vista Detention Facility with a murder charge.

Based on the initial investigation, the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and is still active. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Carlsbad Police Department asks anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Nick Walker at [email protected].