Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

The Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s crime reports from May 27 to June 2 for Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 11:41 a.m. on May 27 at North Vulcan Avenue and East Jason Street, Encinitas. The victim reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for abandoned property at 11:48 a.m. on May 27 at 400 Barbara Avenue, Solana Beach. A black Super 73 bicycle was reported to have been found.

Sammons, 54, was cited and released at 12:35 p.m. on May 27 at 2000 Village Park Way, Encinitas, for misdemeanor simple battery.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 12:59 p.m. on May 27 at Whole Life Home Care, 2200 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a bomb threat at 1:43 p.m. on May 27 at 200 South Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 1:51 p.m. on May 27 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. A wallet, identification card/document, credit cards, currency, and a social security card were all reported to be found.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 1:53 p.m. on May 27 at 1600 Freda Lane, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen light blue purse ($3,500), brown wallet ($390), identification card/document ($32), and an Apple cell phone ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle vandalism at 6:56 p.m. on May 27 at 16900 El Fuego, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim reported a damaged automobile ($400).

Markham, 34, was arrested at 10:48 p.m. on May 27 at Sea Bluff Condos, 1700 North Coast Highway Encinitas, and booked into Vista Detention Facility for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 6:56 a.m. on May 28 at 600 Ridgeline Place, Solana Beach. The victims reported two stolen yellow Dewalt power tools ($300), a blue Makita power tool ($150), and stolen miscellaneous goods ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 7:36 a.m. on May 28 at North Coast Highway 101 and La Costa Avenue, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen construction equipment ($12,000), miscellaneous tools ($8,000), garden tools ($300) and miscellaneous goods ($150).

Nelson, 38, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. on May 28 at Oceanside Blvd and El Camino Real, Oceanside, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony threatening of an executive officer with violence and a felony warrant from another agency.

Glenn, 34, was cited and released at 9:05 a.m. on May 28 at 1900 Apple Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 11:16 a.m. on May 28 at 200 9th Street, Del Mar. The victim reported damaged windows ($600).

Stanley, 61, was cited and released at 11:38 a.m. on May 28 at the College Sprinter Station, 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Clarke, 50, was cited and released at 1:51 p.m. on May 28 at Ross, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Cordova, 55, was cited and released at 3:00 p.m. on May 28 at 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Faualo, 43, was cited and released at 3:11 p.m. on May 28 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 10:05 p.m. on May 28 at Stater Brothers, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen liquor ($29.98).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 4:47 a.m. on May 29 at Better Buzz Coffee, 5000 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. A black Apple cell phone was reported to have been found.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a vehicle burglary at 7:03 a.m. on May 29 at the Hampton Inn, 1600 Villa Cardiff Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim reported a stolen black/red Milwaukee backpack ($130), five black/red Milwaukee power tools ($1,350), miscellaneous Milwaukee goods ($20), various brand hand tools ($300), a black/red Milwaukee hand tool ($50), a black/blue Cobalt electronic component ($30), two silver/black wrenches ($150), red/black Milwaukee miscellaneous tools ($3,199), four black Husky wrenches ($200), a silver hammer ($500), and a red/black Milwaukee hand tool ($900).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 11:07 a.m. on May 29 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. Miscellaneous ammunition was reported to be found.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:40 p.m. on May 29 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. A knife was reported to be found.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 4:18 p.m. on May 29 at 1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas. The male victim reported eight stolen Callaway Big Bertha golf clubs ($800), a TaylorMade SIM2 golf club ($300), miscellaneous goods ($550), and black New Balance shoes ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 5:54 p.m. on May 29 at 500 Clairemont Drive, San Diego.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 7:17 p.m. on May 29 at 200 Mozart Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim reported a damaged window ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for unknown trouble at 8:06 p.m. on May 29 at 100 Nob Avenue, Del Mar.

Guerrero, 37, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. on May 30 at 600 South Coast Highway, Encinitas and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (intoxicated, drugs with alcohol).

Euley, 47, was cited and released at 3:23 a.m. on May 30 at Nixon Watches, 700 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Cable, 39, was cited and released at 3:23 a.m. on May 30 at Nixon Watches, 700 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Bradshaw, 28, was cited and released at 3:23 a.m. on May 30 at Nixon Watches, 700 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Hernandez, 35, was cited and released at 8:04 a.m. on May 30 at 7-Eleven, 500 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Caesar, 37, was cited and released at 8:26 a.m. on May 30 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Pantoja, 41, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. on May 30 at the Oceanside Transit Center, 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony possession of ID of ten or more persons with intent to defraud and a felony warrant from another agency. The victims reported stolen intangible personal identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 8:39 a.m. on May 30 at BevMo, 100 Solana Hills Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen liquor ($1,475).

Shane, 28, was arrested at 9:34 a.m. on May 30 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call at 9:43 a.m. on May 30 at 100 South Nardo Avenue, Solana Beach. The female victim reported stolen miscellaneous jewelry ($9,125).

Maly, 53, was cited and released at 10:47 a.m. on May 30 at 600 West Mission Avenue, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Romero, 36, was cited and released at 10:47 a.m. on May 30 at Mission Avenue and Quince Street, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 12:25 p.m. on May 30 at 15700 Puerta Del Sol, Rancho Santa Fe. Three Steven Savage Arms 311 shotguns, three Remington 700 rifles, two Winchester 30 US rifles, two Steven Savage Arms shotguns, two Remington Model 1100 shotguns, a Winchester 12 shotgun, Remington 572 rifle, Springfield shotgun, Vanguard 30-06 rifle, JC Higgins shotgun, Winchester 101 shotgun, Colt 1911 pistol, Marlin 30/30 rifle, shotgun (model unknown), and a magazine were all reported to be found at the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 6:59 p.m. on May 30 at Pacific Coast Grill, 2500 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim reported an apparent minor injury.

Mejia, 22, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. on May 30 at 800 Bracero Road, Encinitas and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor battery (spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc). The victim reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a family disturbance at 10:39 p.m. on May 30 at 17700 Camino de la Mitra, Rancho Santa Fe.

Zimmerman, 21, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. on May 30 at 400 Moonlight Lane, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct/under the influence of drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 12:20 a.m. on May 31 at 1400 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 10:55 a.m. on May 31 at 400 South Highway 101, Solana Beach. The female victim reported stolen intangible personal identifying information.

O’Kelly, 53, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. on May 31 at Riviera Food Store, 1300 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 1:42 p.m. on May 31 at 1600 Burgundy Road, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen currency ($5,900).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:43 p.m. on May 31 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for lost property at 3:04 p.m. on May 31 at the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 3:14 p.m. on May 31 at Santa Camelia Drive, Solana Beach. William Watchler, 95, was reported missing.

Vitalie, 34, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. on May 31 at State Street and Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a felony warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for domestic violence at 9:58 p.m. on May 31 at 200 East Jason Street, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 7:24 a.m. on June 1 at 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. An orange Jordan backpack and drugs (other prescription and non-prescription/ antidepressants, tranquilizers, etc.) were reported to be found.

Hahn, 40, was arrested at 9:33 a.m. on June 1 at Encinitas Guns, 400 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (intoxicated, drugs with alcohol).

Rodriguez, 47, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. on June 1 at 500 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 12:56 p.m. on June 1 at 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, Quickie Food Store, reported stolen currency ($26,951).

Orozco Aguilar, 20, was arrested at 10:00 p.m. on June 1 at 500 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony manufacture, sale, or possession of metal knuckles.

Uteau, 52, was arrested at 12:51 a.m. on June 2 at 2000 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (intoxicated, drugs with alcohol).

Diaz, 26, was arrested at 6:49 a.m. on June 2 at Moonlight Beach, 400 West B Street, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Gil, 52, was arrested at 9:09 a.m. on June 2 at Delphinium and Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a residential burglary at 4:46 p.m. on June 2 at 1000 Saint Albans Drive, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen miscellaneous jewelry.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 5:10 p.m. on June 2 at Dollar Tree, 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen black Brighton wallet ($100), stolen miscellaneous goods, currency ($90), credit cards, and a military ID.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 7:11 p.m. on June 2 at 1500 Lake Drive, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen license plate ($50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 8:40 p.m. on June 2 at 1000 Santa Helena Park Court, Solana Beach. The male victim reported a stolen dark blue Super73-Z Adventure Series SE bicycle ($2,795).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 9:20 p.m. on June 2 at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, 1200 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. Two black/blue Lectric LCD-M5N e-bikes and two hats were reported to be found.

