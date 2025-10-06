Five juveniles arrested for allegedly snatching 19-year-old’s cellphone

VISTA — Five juveniles were arrested on suspicion of robbery for allegedly snatching a cellphone from a 19-year-old man in Vista, authorities said this week.

A person with the 19-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by one of the five juveniles during the altercation, said Sgt. Adam Milligan of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched at 9 p.m. Friday to 30 Main St. regarding a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, Milligan said.

“Deputies determined five juveniles confronted a 19-year-old male victim, demanded his phone, and assaulted him when he refused,” he said. “During the altercation, one suspect produced a knife and stabbed another member of the group. The suspects stole the victim’s personal items and fled the area.”

Deputies located and detained the five juveniles a short time later at 240 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Witnesses at the scene positively identified them.

One suspect was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the stabbing.

The five juveniles were arrested on suspicion of robbery, and the juvenile with the knife was also arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery was urged to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office at 858-868-3200. Anonymous tips can be made to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or www.sdcrimestoppers.org.