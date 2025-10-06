Eight killed in San Diego County domestic violence homicides last year

SAN MARCOS — Eight people were killed last year in local domestic violence-related homicides, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said.

The figures were released on Oct. 2 as part of an annual event held to mark the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Though last year’s slayings exceeded 2023’s mark of five domestic violence homicides, the DA’s Office said local DV homicides remain at a lower rate than the average from the previous two decades.

In five of the homicides from last year, the perpetrator died by suicide following the killings. One other alleged killer was arrested and awaits trial for murder, while another was killed in an unrelated homicide, the DA’s Office said.

Thursday’s event, the first of five to be held throughout the county this month, was held under the theme “Hope and Healing: Families for Change.” The ceremony in Chula Vista included a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the lives lost and offered services and resources for domestic violence victims.

“Domestic violence shatters lives, and no one is immune to its impact. To survivors, I want you to know you are not alone, and you do not have to live in fear — there are resources and people ready to stand with you,” District Attorney Summer Stephan said. “To those who choose to abuse, know this: We will hold you accountable.”

The DA’s Office filed 1,345 domestic violence cases last year and is opening up a new resource center in National City later this month that will provide services for domestic violence victims. A similar center, One Safe Place, opened in San Marcos in 2022.