Who’s News: 10/10/25

GRADUATE

Daniela Burrows of Solana Beach graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Master of Science in Social Work over the summer.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the summer dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus: Kelly Toki of Carlsbad; Isai Perez of San Diego; Benjamin Bingham of Rancho Santa Fe; Jose Banda, Charles London and Aidan Siley of Vista; Anastasia Horning, Dwight Leiva Marin, Destyne Peppeard and Kenneth Pereira Silva of San Marcos; and David Aguirre Martinez, Johanson Bombaes, Marlon Davidson, Jazmin De Leon, Aaron Eustaquio, Jessica Gonzales, Aaron Hernandez, Fiona Holland, Derek Jonese, Ereck Larkins, Flor Matthews, Christopher Meluso, Christopher Mendoza, Adam Phillips, Brittany Rinaldo, Jesus Sanchez, Kenneth Sorrell, Connor Wagner, Jeremy Weber, Donald Wernick, Steven Wolters and Jeremy Steele of Oceanside.

DEAN’S LIST (CONT.)

Additionally, Carlyn Ereso of Encinitas made the summer dean’s list at Linfield University in Oregon.

INTERNATIONAL ADVENTURES

Students from The Grauer School, an independent school in Encinitas, recently returned from several global expeditions. For the Journey Through Japan Expedition, students partook in homestays with the families of Japanese students who had visited Grauer in February this year. On the Journey to Bahia de Los Angeles Expedition, students participated in a much-needed community service project. On the Pacific Northwest Expedition, students were immersed in nature while kayaking around the San Juan Islands. Students also traveled to the Pali Institute in Washington, D.C., Big Sur, New York and San Diego.

FARM MONTH

The Encinitas Union School District is celebrating more than a decade of its Farm to School program during National Farm to School Month in October. Launched in 2013, the program has grown into one of the most celebrated in the nation and was the first public school district in the country to own a California Certified Organic Farmers farm. The 10-acre property supplies more than 12,000 pounds of organic produce annually for daily salad bars and scratch-made meals across nine of the district’s schools. The Farm Lab team recently harvested a record-breaking 17,000 pounds of produce during the 2024-2025 school year.

DOG BOOK

Laura Christiansen, a certified professional dog trainer and owner of Canine Learning Centers in Carlsbad, recently published her new book, “Loving Mick, My Reactive Dog.” The book, a part-memoir and part-dog training guide, tells the story of how she has helped her dog to overcome reactivity. The book is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F25DJ2B7

CLOTHING DRIVE

The Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito in partnership with One Safe Place is hosting a kids clothing drive throughout October in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Bring gently used clothes between 2T and preteen sizes to the ALRSD Thrift Shop at 1542 Encinitas Boulevard in Encinitas.