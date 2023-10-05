Fall detox: Tips for shifting your approach to food

As school has started and the seasons have shifted, my family and I are also looking for a shift in ourselves. We’ve long wanted to change our diet, and I think we have a solution.
We’ve tried mostly plant-based before, and now we will dive in with some structure. We’ve researched, and now we need to plan to be successful with this new endeavor.
After watching “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” on Netflix, we are convinced by several communities to also live by the blue zone criteria. So much of this is common sense, but most Americans have gotten away from these simple concepts.
Not necessarily by fault but by being led in the wrong direction and being directly marketed to eat and crave different foods.
Here’s our initial family plan for a fall detox:
- Research and understand a new lifestyle.
- Plan how to incorporate the latest diet/lifestyle into our daily routine.
- Consult with the blue zone recipes and pick 2 to start with.
- Each week, we incorporate two new recipes into our diet.
- By week 3, eat less processed, more whole food, plant-based meals.
- Expect a happy gut, happy mood, and happy body overall.
- Plans for a garden at home for spring. Plant fall veggies now.