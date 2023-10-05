Fall detox: Tips for shifting your approach to food

As school has started and the seasons have shifted, my family and I are also looking for a shift in ourselves. We’ve long wanted to change our diet, and I think we have a solution.

We’ve tried mostly plant-based before, and now we will dive in with some structure. We’ve researched, and now we need to plan to be successful with this new endeavor.

After watching “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones” on Netflix, we are convinced by several communities to also live by the blue zone criteria. So much of this is common sense, but most Americans have gotten away from these simple concepts.

Not necessarily by fault but by being led in the wrong direction and being directly marketed to eat and crave different foods.