Seasons Restaurant: A culinary destination delighting guests, locals

From our homes just two miles away, Frank and I have long admired the elegance of the Four Seasons Aviara, a landmark of Carlsbad sophistication framed by rolling hills and ocean breezes.

Nestled within its villas, Seasons Restaurant lives up to its luxurious surroundings, offering a serene retreat where guests and locals alike can savor thoughtfully crafted dishes, warm service, and a setting that feels worlds away yet comfortingly close to home.

Following a $22 million transformation, the Four Seasons Residence Club Aviara has re-emerged as a refined Carlsbad retreat celebrating Southern California’s coastal beauty. The property’s 246 villas, clubhouse, fitness centers, and pools have been reimagined by Wimberly Interiors of WATG, the same team that designed the original resort in 1998.

Each villa now features new flooring, lighting, furnishings, and kitchens that open onto private terraces for al fresco dining and stunning sunset views. The refreshed clubhouse welcomes guests with a modern coastal aesthetic, while upgraded fitness centers and pools encourage both relaxation and recreation.

Jessica Roach, Director of Marketing, warmly greeted us and guided us through Seasons Restaurant, the resort’s lively hub. The restaurant seats 120 guests and can accommodate up to 150 for standing events. The adjacent veranda opens onto the pool area and can accommodate 40 seated or 60 standing guests.

A private dining room, meanwhile, seats 24 or 30 guests, making it ideal for anniversaries, birthdays, or corporate gatherings, complete with full audiovisual capabilities.

Seasons also features a barista station for coffee and pastries, as well as a chef’s table in the stadium-style kitchen, offering cooking classes. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served daily, with brunch on weekends and a popular Golden Hour Happy Hour that draws both guests and locals.

Chef de cuisine Jason Winton brings more than 25 years of experience, shaped by kitchens across Canada, the Caribbean, and Southern California. A graduate of the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology, he trained at Vancouver’s acclaimed Blue Water Café under Frank Pabst, later refining his craft at Coco Maya in the British Virgin Islands, Fairmont Banff Springs, and San Diego’s Forbes triple five-star Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

At Seasons, Winton curates a farm-to-fork menu reflecting his Pacific Northwest roots and Mediterranean influences. His cuisine celebrates sustainability, seasonality, and the ocean’s bounty, with an emphasis on thoughtful technique and in-house preparation. We were eager to experience his culinary vision firsthand.

Seasons’ beverage program impressed with inventive craft cocktails, several zero-proof options, local drafts, and a balanced wine list featuring California and global selections available by the glass and bottle. Frank began his evening with the 2022 Hill Family Estate “Carly’s Cuvée” Chardonnay from Napa Valley paired with Carrot Orange Soup accented by pickled ginger, harissa oil, and ricotta salata.

I started with the 2019 Saxon Brown “Fighting Brothers” Pinot Noir from Carneros alongside Hokkaido Scallops with Persian cucumber, pomegranate, Medjool date, pumpkin seed oil, and amba sauce. Chef Winton cooked them perfectly, searing the outside while keeping the inside tender.

Next came the Confit Duck Leg (and thigh) with braised shallot, apple mostarda, sweet peppers, and herb pistou atop house-made flatbread. The duck was fall-apart tender after twelve hours of braising at 200 degrees in duck fat. The aromatic pistou, a blend of anise, clove, brown sugar, thyme, rosemary, orange, and lemon, gave it the comforting feel of a fall holiday dish.

The Roasted Chicken Breast Is Served with orzo pasta, oyster mushrooms, Tuscan kale, porcini broth, and zhoug paste. Its consommé-style broth made from parmesan rinds and mirepoix added deep, layered flavor.

Although usually a lunch entrée, the chef insisted we try the Sesame Crusted Snapper, served with sprouting cauliflower, bread-and-butter pickles, eggplant hummus, and amba sauce. The hummus, a creative twist on tartar sauce, paired beautifully with the delicate fish.

For these entrées, Frank and I enjoyed the 2020 Flanagan “Beauty of Three” Cabernet Sauvignon from the North Coast, its dark-fruit aromas and structured blackberry finish complemented each dish.

Pastry Chef Jane Crozier concluded our meal in grand fashion. Her career spans Sedona, Santa Barbara, and the Hualalai Four Seasons in Hawaii, before transferring to the Four Seasons Aviara.

We began dessert with the Mediterranean Cheese Board featuring olives, dried fruits, labneh, and house flatbread with wedges of Manchego, Mahón, and Gorgonzola, paired with Otima Tawny Port and Halter Ranch “El Pecado” Ruby Port. To finish, Chef Jane presented a gluten-free Dark Chocolate Torte with mango amba jam, pistachio crème, and pomegranate seeds—a flawless finale.

Head Server Eddie Mares, a ten-year veteran, ensured our evening flowed seamlessly. Two locals, Judy Adamsen and Marjorie Peachey, smiled when they learned we were in the media and receiving extra attention. They insisted we try the Wagyu Beef Burger on our next visit, calling it “next level, out of this world.” After this visit, I believe them.

Following its renovation, Four Seasons Aviara has elevated every facet of the guest experience while preserving its coastal soul.

Seasons Restaurant, with its inviting spaces, gracious service, and Chef Jason Winton’s inspired cuisine, reflects that balance—sophisticated yet approachable. Whether for lunch, dinner, brunch, or a glass of wine at Golden Hour, Seasons welcomes all to experience Carlsbad dining at its best.

For more information, visit Four Seasons Aviara.

— Story by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

• George’s at the Cove in La Jolla is hosting a family-style prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner for $90 per person ($45 kids 12 and under), Thursday, Nov. 27, 2-7 p.m., in the lower-level dining room with floor-to-ceiling views of the ocean. The menu by Chef/Partner Trey Foshee, Executive Chef Masa Kojima and Pastry Chef Anna Adams will feature elevated takes on the traditional favorites. RSVP at georgesatthecove.com/reservations.

Additionally, Adams also has fresh pies (Pumpkin Chai, Caramel Dutch Apple, and Black-bottom Pecan) available for your at-home Thanksgiving dinner. Each is $38. Pies must be picked up at the restaurant, 1250 Prospect Street, Wednesday, Nov. 26 only. Order at bit.ly/AnnaPies.

• The tables are set for Thanksgiving Day feasts at the Catamaran Resort (2-9 p.m. in the resort’s ballrooms), Bahia Resort (12-6 p.m. in the Mission Bay Ballroom) and A.R. Valentien (12-6:30 p.m.) at The Lodge at Torrey Pines. All three will serve traditional turkey with all the fixins. Each venue will have unique flavor profiles. Check out each venue’s event pages for specifics.

Rico Cassoni is executive producer for Taste of Wine and Food. He and founder/advisor Frank Mangio, a renowned wine connoisseur certified by Wine Spectator, are two of the leading reviewers on the web. Reach them at [email protected].