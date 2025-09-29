Del Mar Wine and Food Festival dazzles; Blue Angels soar

Now in its third year, the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival has quickly become one of San Diego’s signature culinary events, thanks to the vision of local food writer and TV personality Troy Johnson.

A San Diego native, Johnson has spent more than a decade on Food Network, most notably as a lead judge on Guy’s Grocery Games. Along with his wife, Claire, he took ownership of San Diego Magazine in 2021 to create positive things for their community, such as this festival.

This year, Johnson raised the bar even higher, with the return of the region’s most beloved ambassadors: U.S. Women’s Soccer icon Alex Morgan, NFL superstar Drew Brees, and surf legend Rob Machado. The spotlight moment, however, was the addition of Food Network’s most prominent personality, Guy Fieri.

My group for the festival included my wife, Mary, family friend Steve Dafnis, my work colleague and mentor, Rob Pennoyer, and his wife, Julie. We dove straight into the Brandt Beef showcase.

At Tanner’s Prime Burgers, owner Brandon Rodgers’ team, led by Jade Auwae and Luke Bergen, was serving juicy prime burgers with beef tallow fries. Brinkman’s executive chef, Jarrod Moiles, and chef de cuisine, Fernando Camacho, offered tacos de saudero with beef short rib, pickled shallots, charred serrano aioli, and cilantro.

Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen of Oceanside, led by Chef Roddy Browning, rounded out the beef lineup with tri-tip rubbed in “pig spice” and topped with roasted corn chimichurri and grilled chiles.

At the center of these offerings was Orfila Vineyards & Winery. Tasting room manager Stacy Melow and Bernece Di Carlo poured their 2024 Ambassador’s Chardonnay, 2024 Sauvignon Blanc, 2022 Pinot Noir Bien Nacido, and 2022 Ambassador’s Syrah. The Syrah, with notes of strawberry jam, Orange Pekoe tea, and sour cherry, paired beautifully with Brandt’s rich beef flavors.

Heading toward the VIP Tent, we stopped at Amalfi Cucina Italiana for Margherita and pepperoni pizzas. What began in Lake San Marcos has expanded to Oceanside and Carmel Valley, proving their broad appeal. We also sampled bites from the Four Seasons Aviara’s Seasons Restaurant, leaving me eager for our upcoming review.

At The Prisoner Wine Company booth, Jason Shear and Kate Bennett poured Friction Viognier, their signature Red Blend, Napa Cabernet, and Reserve Red Blend.

The VIP Tent opened with Browne Family Wines. Winemaker Michael Browne, of Kosta Browne fame, was represented by his wife and co-owner, Sarah, and sales manager Kristi Sanders, pouring CIRQ Pinot Noir, CHEV Chardonnay, and CHEV Pinot Noir. The CIRQ Pinot stood out for its layers of wild raspberry, black cherry, and spice, gliding across the palate with silky tannins. Browne hasn’t skipped a beat since the Kosta Browne days.

From there, we visited Austin Hope Wines, where Brand Ambassador CJ Gormley and SoCal Sales Manager Kylie Colachis treated guests to a standout lineup. Two pours stood out.

The inaugural 2023 Three C’s Blend was lively and bright, while the 2022 Austin Hope Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon was perhaps the best wine of the show, with blueberry, cocoa, plush tannins, and a lingering finish after 30 months aging in once-used French oak.

Next, Blue Ridge Hospitality’s corporate executive chef Matt Smarek showcased Rillette de Boeuf with green apple gastrique (Little Frenchie Bistro), Wagyu tartare with smoked bone marrow aioli (Stake Chophouse & Bar), and a Pacific swordfish meatball (Avenue Fish & Oyster Company). Juniper & Ivy, led by Chef Alex Penkin and Sous Chef Ruben Camparan, served tender beef kabobs.

I paired Ruffino wines with bites from nearby Amalfi Llama and Estancia booths, all three featured in our last column.

No festival is complete without chocolate, and Seabreeze Chocolates indulged guests with truffles and bonbons crafted under owner Jim Lantry’s watchful eye. We ended with Fox Point Farms of Encinitas, a community-centered farm offering corn and zucchini fritters, honey ale, IPA, and unforgettable pistachio blondie brownies.

By the end of the day, it was clear why the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival has become a premier SoCal event. Few gatherings blend celebrity, culinary artistry, and coastal charm so seamlessly. From Brandt Beef to delicious wines and celebrities, the festival was a feast for both palate and spirit, all in support of Feeding San Diego under the leadership of Bob Kamensky.

Get more information at delmar.wine.

A Special Thank You

While not directly tied to wine and food, I would be remiss if I did not thank Mass Communications Chief (MCC) Conor Minto for extending Blue Angels VIP passes to this year’s Miramar Air Show. Conor, husband of Lindsey Minto, the daughter of my lifelong best friend, “brother from another mother” Jeff Gideon, has become family.

Recently selected to the Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, Conor serves as the Communications Team Lead.

The passes placed us at what felt like the 50-yard line for the show. The Blue Angels’ breathtaking precision, flying at speeds over 400 mph just 18 inches apart, was unforgettable. Afterward, Conor arranged a personal photo with the pilots, a moment I will always cherish.

Despite my 27 years in the Navy, this was one of my most special experiences. Above all, I am grateful for Conor’s service, as well as for that of my “nephew” LT Nason Gideon, P-8 Poseidon pilot, and my “niece” LTJG Emma Gideon, MH-60R (Romeo) helicopter pilot.

— Story by Rico Cassoni