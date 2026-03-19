DUI suspect arrested after firearm discharges in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — A person suspected of driving under the influence was arrested following a collision involving another vehicle and a firearm that discharged outside Carlsbad, authorities said.

Officers responded around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a traffic collision in the 4400 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, along with reports that one of the drivers was armed with a gun, according to the Carlsbad Fire Department.

Police said the firearm discharged as the driver attempted to handle the weapon.

Both drivers involved in the collision were transported to a hospital with injuries of unknown severity. Their names and ages have not been released.

The driver whose weapon discharged was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information to contact the Carlsbad Police Department or Crime Stoppers