DUI suspect arrested after firearm discharges in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — A person suspected of driving under the influence was arrested following a collision involving another vehicle and a firearm that discharged outside Carlsbad, authorities said.
Officers responded around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a traffic collision in the 4400 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, along with reports that one of the drivers was armed with a gun, according to the Carlsbad Fire Department.
Police said the firearm discharged as the driver attempted to handle the weapon.
Both drivers involved in the collision were transported to a hospital with injuries of unknown severity. Their names and ages have not been released.
The driver whose weapon discharged was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in public.
No other injuries were immediately reported.
Authorities urged anyone with additional information to contact the Carlsbad Police Department or Crime Stoppers
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