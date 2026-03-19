Del Mar Union launches inclusive preschool program for fall

DEL MAR — The Del Mar Union School District is launching an inclusive preschool program in the upcoming school year that will bring together young children with and without disabilities to learn and play together in a supportive environment.

The Community Friends Early Childhood Inclusion Program is a free program open to children three and four years old. They must reside either within the Del Mar Union School District boundaries, in Cardiff, or in Rancho Santa Fe, or be the child of a district employee.

DMUSD is accepting applications for the program through April 30. Families who are interested can contact Program Specialist Kelly Brady at [email protected].

The school district said the goal is for children to serve as peer models to one another and support each other’s learning and social development in an environment that encourages empathy, confidence, and leadership.

“One of the most special aspects of this program is watching children naturally support and learn from each other,” said Executive Director of Student Services Leslie Montoro. “Students build friendships, strengthen communication skills, and develop empathy while learning together in a supportive classroom environment.”

According to the district, children must be able to demonstrate independent self-help skills, follow classroom routines with minimal prompting, be willing to assist and interact with peers, be fully toilet trained, be up to date on immunizations, and demonstrate age-appropriate communication skills.

DMUSD will offer the three-year-old program from 8 to 11 a.m. and the four-year-old program from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., both four days a week.

Leap Ahead program

The district has also opened 2026-27 applications for its Leap Ahead Early Intervention Program, which is open to foster, homeless, and income-eligible students turning four years old by Sept. 1.

This will be the district’s third year offering Leap Ahead, with enrollment for the first two years ranging from 15 to 18 students, according to the district. The program focuses strongly on developing language, literacy, and early math skills, as well as social-emotional growth.

Leap Ahead runs five days a week and follows the district’s academic calendar.

The application is available on the school district’s website at dmusd.org. Questions can be directed to Justine Stacy at [email protected].