From firefighting to forming communities

33 Property Management: A Legacy of Service, Now Protecting Properties
For over three decades, Richard Brocchini and Baryic Hunter served their communities as dedicated firefighters—responding to emergencies, safeguarding neighborhoods, and protecting lives and property. That spirit of service didn’t retire with them. Instead, it evolved into something new: a mission to protect and manage the homes and investments of others through professional property management.
In 2022, Richard and Baryic co-founded 33 Property Management, a full-service property management company rooted in the same principles that guided their fire service careers: Service. Integrity. Compassion. As licensed brokers, they bring not only deep real estate knowledge but also a steadfast commitment to the people they serve.
“As firefighters, we dedicated our lives to protecting the community,” said Richard. “When we transitioned into property management, it felt like a natural fit—like we were exactly where we were meant to be.”
Full-Service Management Backed by Real-Life Experience
33 Property Management handles every aspect of rental property oversight, including:
- Marketing and advertising
• Tenant screening and placement
• Lease agreements and renewals
• Rent collection
• Move-in and move-out inspections
• Ongoing maintenance coordination
• 24/7 emergency response supportThis round-the-clock availability isn’t just a business practice—it’s part of their DNA, stemming from a career where every minute mattered and every detail counted.
Built on Relationships, Not Transactions
What sets 33 Property Management apart is the level of personal care Richard and Baryic offer. Every client receives timely, transparent communication and consistent follow-through. Over time, these professional relationships often grow into genuine friendships—rooted in mutual trust, honesty, and reliability.
“We found our true calling in property management,” said Baryic. “It’s not just about homes. It’s about the people in them.”
Special Support for Those Who Serve
33 Property Management honors military personnel, public safety professionals, healthcare workers, and educators by offering discounted management fees, flexible lease options, and priority service. Understanding the unique demands of service-related relocations, the company also offers lease-break provisions to make transitions easier for tenants in these fields.
“At 33 Property Management, we’re proud to stand with those who serve—and we’re honored to serve them in return,” Richard shared.
Staying Ahead of California’s Evolving Laws
California’s property management laws are constantly changing and 33 Property Management stays ahead of the curve. The team regularly monitors legislative updates, participates in continuing education, and reviews legal best practices to ensure full compliance. Lease agreements, security deposit procedures, and tenant communications are all designed to meet the latest state and local requirements.
This proactive legal approach protects both owners and tenants, minimizing risk and ensuring smooth, lawful operations at every step.
Vision for the Future
As 33 Property Management looks ahead, its mission remains clear: to build and maintain thriving communities where property owners feel confident and tenants feel at home. With a reputation grounded in integrity and a team trained for service, the company is poised to continue making a positive impact—one property at a time.
Looking for a property management team that leads with service and delivers with professionalism?
Choose the company founded by firefighters, run by brokers, and powered by values.
This article is presented and sponsored by 33 Property Management. For more information visit: 33pmg.com