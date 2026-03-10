Clean, satisfying eating at Healthy Creations Cafe and Nectarine Grove

When I first discovered Nectarine Grove in Leucadia a few years back, it took me a while to warm up to it, but since then it’s become a weekly stop for their wide range of culinary delights.

It’s now my go-to for my “gluten aware” mantra that I try to adhere to at breakfast and lunch during the week. But I could never give up gluten entirely, as it gives me to much pleasure in the form of bagels, pizza and other gluten-laden delights.

Healthy leaning, delicious and feeling good after is a perfect way to describe the food at Healthy Creations Cafe and Nectarine Grove.

All that said, I was unaware until recently that prior to Nectarine Grove, owner Rhiana Glor had opened Healthy Creations Cafe on El Camino Real in Encinitas way back in 2007. I hadn’t eaten there until recently and loved it.

The two are similar concepts under the same “100% gluten-free” umbrella — different atmospheres, same mantra: clean ingredients, transparent sourcing and a menu designed to welcome a wide range of appetites, including the gluten-free, paleo and vegetarian crowds and those simply hungry for good food that is not food-coma inducing.

That revelation gave me reason to reach out to Rhiana to learn more about her background and how Healthy Creations and Nectarine Grove came to be.

That full interview can be heard at www.lick-the-plate.com, and the music portion of the interview is worth a listen. Anecdotes include some of the eclectic concerts she attended, including Crowded House in a bar in Melbourne, Australia, sleeping overnight in line for Pearl Jam tickets and a marathon show by Prince.

Rhiana grew up in Santa Cruz, but her foodie leanings did not take shape until she moved to Melbourne, where the melting pot of cuisine expanded her horizons, planting a seed in her mind that a culinary venture could be in her future.

After a stint as an esthetician and at age 26, her dream became a reality when she opened Healthy Creations. It started as a simple sandwich spot, but eventually evolved into what it’s become today. She works alongside her husband, Johnnie, who handles general maintenance for their multiple locations that now includes Del Mar and soon Dana Point.

And while there is some crossover of menu items between Healthy Creations and Nectarine Grove, I’m going to focus on Healthy Creations to help spread the word to folks like me who were unaware of it and who may want to stop in when a healthy breakfast or lunch would hit the spot.

I’ll start with the coffee options at Healthy Creations, and they appear to be as extensive as at Nectarine Grove with a plethora of selections including latte, mocha, cocoa, butter coffee, bone broth and more. At some point I will drink my way through all of them, but anything I’ve sampled has been delicious with healthy ingredients. Kombucha is represented as well with my favorite, Bambucha Kombucha Blueberry Tart.

Smoothies are also well represented with seven healthy options and an acai bowl that would fit loosely into that category as well.

They take breakfast seriously at Healthy Creations, with a full roster that includes a fabulous breakfast burrito and taco that I’ve sampled and loved. I was skeptical about a gluten-free tortilla passing muster but was reminded once again that these folks have pulled it off. It works both on the bite, taste and no gut-bomb feeling after, which is all too common among taco shop breakfast burritos.

Breakfast sandwiches come on a variety of vessels, including on an English muffin or brioche roll or as a bowl or paleo protein plate. Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Toast and Blueberry Orange Ricotta French Toast are all nice looking options as well.

Segueing into lunch and the appealing options just keep on coming. I loved the Chicken Curry Sandwich with curry sauce, spring mix, raisins, apples tomatoes and a side salad on sourdough. Other choices include a Chicken Tinga Burrito, Tuscan Sunset Sandwich, Wild Tuna, Tuna Melt, BLTAE (bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, egg), and Herbed Turkey and Avocado. These are offered as sandwiches or wraps with paleo baguette, focaccia and sourdough options.

So back to my headline that reads “clean and satisfying eating”: I’d like to elaborate on that as they are unique and complementary attributes. Both Healthy Creations and Nectarine Grove are 100% gluten-free, but with something for everyone, including paleo, vegan and vegetarian options.

Trust me, having been Licking the Plate at restaurants for 20-plus years, I am more jaded than most when it comes to restaurants making those claims. I really love both of these joints and would eat at both daily if possible and not tire of their offerings. For real.

So my advice would be to check either or both of them out soon and experience how healthy food can satisfy.

Find Healthy Creations at 376 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, and Nectarine Grove at 948 N Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. More info at healthycreationscafe.com, nectarinegrove.com