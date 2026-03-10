Galacticoaster blasts off at Legoland

CARLSBAD — Legoland California’s Galacticoaster, a newly unveiled space-themed attraction, has some giddy up.

In accordance with Sir Isaac Newton’s First Law, an object at rest — the passenger — sinks into the seat as the object in motion — the roller coaster — blasts off on an interstellar thrill ride.

Gizelle Berry said her son Gian, 3, “loved it and wants to go again,” while her daughter Ryley, 6, was “a little scared but thought it was thrilling.”

Galacticoaster is the first indoor roller coaster at Legoland and the theme park’s first roller coaster of any kind in more than two decades. Digital and interactive storytelling elements create a narrative that puts riders in their seats before the physical ride’s launch completes the experience.

The ride is one part of Lego Galaxy, a $90 million, 2.4-acre space-themed land at the Carlsbad park. Other attractions include the spinning G-Force Test Facility, which simulates astronaut training, and DUPLO Launch and Land, a helicopter-style ride designed for younger children.

There are also several interactive experiences, such as the Rocket Assembly Bay, where guests can build and scan LEGO rockets, and the Junior Astronaut Training Zone for toddlers, along with space-themed dining at the U.F.O. (Ultimate Food Outlet) and merchandise at the Orbital Outpost.

Berry and her children arrived at the March 5 preview event wearing last year’s Halloween costumes — space suits — saying the event was a can’t-miss because her kids have a deep interest in outer space and “they love everything Legoland.”

Portia Gorman said her children share those passions. She added that among toys and experiences, Legos have been a family favorite for Blake, 11, Bryce, 10, and Brielle, 6.

“It’s the one thing I don’t mind spending good money on because it develops that good engineering brain,” Gorman said.

Similar to the Berrys, the Gormans dressed in matching NASA spacesuits.

“It’s going to a whole other galaxy,” Gorman said. “We thought we’d have a little fun with it and soar into space. We love a good theme.”

She added that Blake had recently attended AstroCamp in Idyllwild and has many times put together complicated Lego sets in a single sitting.

Blake said he enjoys working with the bricks and finds the projects “really fun and interesting.”

Before riding the Galacticoaster for the first time, he knew what he was hoping to get out of the experience.

“I’m hoping that it’s going to be really fast,” Blake said.