This is my personal view as someone influenced by Austrian economics. It is intended as commentary and not investment advice. I’m not a financial advisor, and nothing here should be taken as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any asset. Everyone’s situation is different, and readers should consult qualified professionals before making financial decisions.

In the Austrian school—think Mises, Hayek, Rothbard—fiat money is generally viewed as government-issued currency that loses purchasing power over time through inflation. Central banks can create it to fund deficits and influence the economy. Because of this, many people turn to hard assets like silver and gold. These metals aren’t “investments” in the usual sense; they’re often viewed as forms of money that cannot be printed at will. Silver, especially, has served as everyday money for thousands of years—easy to carry, divide, and historically trusted when paper systems fail.

But the point isn’t to hoard metal forever. Stacking is a temporary defense against currency debasement. My personal exit strategy is simple and strict: I would only sell silver (or gold) to buy a real, income-producing business.

This comes straight from Austrian ideas about capital. Precious metals represent saved effort—your past labor preserved in a form that can survive inflation. Spending that capital on consumer goods, vacations, or speculative assets just eats your future productivity. The smarter move, in my view, is to turn it into higher-order capital: something that produces goods or services people actually want and generates ongoing cash flow.

When someone sells silver to purchase a small business—examples might include a car wash, a local repair shop, a service company, or other operating enterprise—they’re engaging in real entrepreneurship. You convert a defensive hedge into an active producer of wealth. The business becomes your new “hard asset,” one that can help fight inflation by generating real income month after month, creating jobs, and adding value to society.

Compare that to mainstream suggestions: trading metals for stocks, crypto, or heavily debt-financed real estate. Those arenas are often swollen with the same cheap credit and bubbles that Austrians warn can cause booms and busts. Swapping silver for more fiat-linked assets doesn’t always make sense from that perspective.

For me, every ounce of silver is serious capital. It only leaves my possession when a clear, profitable business opportunity appears—one where the expected returns justify giving up sound money. Until then, I hold. When the right deal comes, I deploy. Anything less wastes the whole point of owning hard assets in the first place.

In a world of monetary disorder, this isn’t about timing tops or bottoms. It’s about moving from preservation to genuine production—one sound business at a time.

For informational purposes only. This column does not constitute investment advice. Special support provided by First National Bullion.