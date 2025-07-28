Driver killed in solo vehicle crash in Vista

VISTA — A 23-year-old driver was killed in a vehicle collision on Friday along Shadowridge Drive after colliding with a tree on the center median, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The unnamed driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash, which occurred around 3:48 p.m. on July 25. When first responders arrived on scene, the driver was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

The incident did not include any other vehicles or individuals.

The Vista Sheriff’s Station Traffic Unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the cause of the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have captured the incident on video is asked to call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at 858-565-5200.