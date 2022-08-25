Body near Escondido found wrapped in tarp

ESCONDIDO — A deceased human body wrapped in what appeared to be a tarp was discovered Thursday morning off a road in unincorporated San Marcos, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

The body, the gender of which has not been determined, was reported around 7 a.m.by a construction worker heading to work, according to Lt. Chris Steffen. The Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, located around the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road near Escondido Creek.

The Sheriff’s Department reported in a press release that the body was wrapped in an unknown material, which Steffen later said appeared to be a tarp.

Sheriff’s officials were still processing the scene as of 11:30 on Thursday. Harmony Grove Road was closed in both directions near Questhaven Road due to heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

The Sheriff’s Department Homicide Unit will lead the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.