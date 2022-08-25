Two arrested in San Marcos stabbing case

SAN MARCOS — Two men were arrested in San Marcos early Tuesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, animal cruelty and conspiracy in connection with a stabbing of another man and an attack on his dog on a public bike trail near Rancheros Drive.

The victim, who suffered nonfatal injuries along with his dog, reportedly encountered suspects Jonnie Kousol, 44, and Deon Palmer, 32, just after 2 a.m. while on a public bike trail with two friends near the 800 block of Rancheros Drive.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Kousol and Palmer arrived on foot and confronted the victim, throwing a bottle at his dog which caused a large laceration to the dog’s face. The argument continued, and the victim was stabbed multiple times.

Both suspects fled the scene after stabbing the victim, who was able to get away and call 911 with the help of an unrelated party, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s deputies and the San Marcos Fire Department responded to the scene, and the victim was treated for multiple cuts and puncture wounds at a local hospital.

The dog was later treated for his injuries as well.

Palmer was located by deputies at the corner of East Mission Road and Bennett Avenue soon after the attack. Kousol was located hours later at around 7 a.m., and detained by deputies in the 200 block of Woodland Parkway.

Both suspects were booked into Vista Detention Center, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-510-5200, or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.