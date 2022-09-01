Body found in Guajome Regional Park

OCEANSIDE — Police today are investigating after a man’s body was found dead in a Guajome Regional Park pond.

Police responded to reports of a “foul odor” in the upper pond area of the park around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

An unidentified male body was found in the water. An investigation was underway to determine the cause of death in the suspicious accident.

