A body was found in a pond at Guajome Regional Park in Oceanside. Photo courtesy of San Diego County
Body found in Guajome Regional Park

OCEANSIDE — Police today are investigating after a man’s body was found dead in a Guajome Regional Park pond.

Police responded to reports of a “foul odor” in the upper pond area of the park around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

An unidentified male body was found in the water. An investigation was underway to determine the cause of death in the suspicious accident.

