As we age, specialized dental treatment becomes necessary for seniors

The Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center North County offers a gentle approach toward senior dental care. According to the CDC, 1 in 5 seniors over the age of 65 has no teeth, 2 out of 3 have gum disease, and 1 in 5 has untreated cavities. Additionally, most older adults take both prescription and over-the-counter medications, many of which can cause dry mouth, increasing the risk of cavities.

It is already known that oral health has a significant impact on one’s overall health, but this is particularly true for seniors. Individuals with chronic health conditions like heart disease, arthritis, diabetes and cancer are at higher risk to develop periodontal disease.

To meet local seniors’ unique oral healthcare needs, the Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center North County was opened in 2019, with the specific purpose to serve adults 55 and older.

The senior dental center offers unique balance of services catered to older adults including: personalized instruction on oral healthcare, minimally invasive and preventive care based on needs, ability to have dental treatment done while remaining in a wheelchair, same day crowns, partials and dentures created by a specialist, and implants.

Patients and their caregivers are guided through the process by friendly staff so that everyone knows what to expect before, during and after the appointment. Dr. Becerra-Penagos, CEO and Dental Director comments, “We offer person-centered and age-specific comprehensive oral healthcare services from an experienced oral health team that specializes in dental services for older adults.”

Because older adults are more at risk of COVID-19 complications, the dental center has implemented heightened safety protocols that include state-of-the-art Protective Personal Equipment (PPE) for all staff. They have also spaced scheduling for increased cleaning and social distancing between patients. At your visit, you as a senior will have time to ask questions and understand your treatment options in a supportive and caring environment.

Complex oral health conditions are the Senior Dental Center’s specialty, as told by one of their patients, Terry. Terry is a senior who was suffering from oral pain and severe swelling in her mouth from an infection, which was quickly becoming life threatening. After visiting the Emergency Room and being sent home, Terry was lucky to have found the Senior Dental Center.

There, her general dentist quickly referred her to an oral surgeon who admitted her for surgery at the hospital. Once she was medically stable, the team at the Senior Dental Center treated the root cause of her discomfort: an uncontrollable biting tic inside her mouth called tardive dyskinesia. She received timely, high quality care and completed her dental treatment with a night guard to help mitigate the biting caused by her medical condition.

“I owe them more than enough because they saved my life. I don’t know what would’ve happened if that infection would’ve gone into my body,” Terry expressed. “As a senior, many times we forget, this is important: to take care of our health. Our mouth is most important because of all the germs that go in.”

Don’t wait to get the care you need! Call (760) 280-2270 or visit their website, www.seniordentalnc.com, to book an appointment today! The Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center North County is located at 1706 Descanso Ave. Suite A in San Marcos, California.