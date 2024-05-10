Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

The Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s crime reports for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach from April 29 to May 5. All arrestees in these reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 8:04 a.m. on April 29 at 1100 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The victim reported stolen currency ($400,000), a stolen safe ($400), prescription drugs ($1,000), and a Macintosh computer ($6,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 2:48 a.m. on April 29 at Best Buy, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The suspect was placed under 72-hour observation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a follow-up investigation at 7:08 a.m. on April 29 at 2300 Cambridge Drive, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen counterfeit document ($1,016) and stolen credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 7:14 a.m. on April 29 at West D Street and 4th Street, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen yellow/black composite bicycle ($250) and a stolen lock ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 7:21 a.m. on April 29 at 1300 Evergreen Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim reported a stolen black vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle vandalism at 7:44 a.m. on April 29 at 1100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victims reported four damaged wheels ($800).

Valdivia, 57, was cited and released on an active warrant at 9:58 a.m. on April 29 at 1900 Don Lee Place, Escondido.

Prouty, 48, and Porras, 56, were cited and released at 10:44 a.m. on April 29 at Walmart, 1500 Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 11:44 a.m. on April 29 at Suerte Del Este/Canyon De Oro, Encinitas. The victim reported a damaged fence ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious circumstance at 12:25 p.m. on April 29 at First National Bank, 400 North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Livensparger, 51, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. on April 29 at Vons, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Nelson, 39, was cited and released at 1:08 p.m. on April 29 at 1400 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Arnold, 29, was cited and released at 1:50 p.m. on April 29 at the Melrose Sprinter Station Platform, 1400 North Melrose Drive, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for lost property at 2:01 p.m. on April 29 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen Long Champ bag ($500), credit cards, wallet ($500), currency ($500), and an identification card/document.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 2:30 p.m. on April 29 at Vons, 900 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim reported stolen intangible personal identifying information, a stolen wallet, ATM card, credit cards, miscellaneous goods ($500), currency ($165), and an identification card/document.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 3:13 p.m. on April 29 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. Miscellaneous ammunition and a black H&R 970 pistol were reported to be found.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 4:02 p.m. on April 29 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen black wallet, stolen credit cards, and stolen currency ($40).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 5:36 p.m. on April 29 at 1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen black Foxtrot police motorcycle ($12,000).

Evanoff, 31, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. on April 29 at 900 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor use/under the influence of a controlled substance and obstructing/resisting a peace officer or emergency medical technician.

Demery, 34, was arrested at 7:00 p.m. on April 29 at the Oceanside Transit Center, 300 South Cleveland Street, Oceanside, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony obstructing/resisting a peace officer/emergency medical technician, parole violation, and indecent exposure.

Camp, 52, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. on April 29 at Wendy’s, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor exhibit of a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Romero, 36, was cited and released on an active warrant at 10:03 a.m. on April 30 at 2500 South Santa Fe Avenue, Vista.

Zimmerman, 42, was cited and released at 2:27 p.m. on April 30 at the Melrose Sprinter Station, 1400 North Melrose Drive, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a bench warrant.

Lewis, 33, was cited and released at 11:29 p.m. on April 30 at North Vulcan Avenue and Sanford Street, Encintias, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Wright, 34, was cited and released at 12:21 p.m. on April 30 at Mr. A’s Liquor, 200 Vista Village Drive, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Schaffer, 44, was cited and released at 1:54 p.m. on April 30 at the Vista Transit Center, 100 Olive Avenue, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Rangel, 22, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. on April 30 at East D Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for embezzlement at 1:28 p.m. on April 30 at Valero, 800 Birmingham Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim reported stolen currency ($3,060).

Balderrama, 21, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. on April 30 at 500 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of child abuse at 3:24 p.m. on April 30 at 500 Turfwood Lane, Solana Beach.

Moriarty, 72, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. on April 30 at 200 South El Camino Real, Encinitas, for disorderly conduct (drugs with alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 8:14 a.m. on May 1 at San Dieguito Drive and Grand Avenue, Del Mar. The victim reported damaged miscellaneous goods ($662).

Baker, 59, was cited and released at 9:49 a.m. on May 1 at the El Camino Real Sprinter Station, 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a warrant from another agency.

Garcia, 54, was cited and released at 10:40 a.m. on May 1 at Haymar Park and Ride, 3700 Haymar Drive, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant and a bench warrant.

Stockard, 50, was cited and released at 10:47 a.m. on May 1 at McDonald’s, 3700 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Torres, 29, was cited and released at 10:49 a.m. on May 1 at Pep Boys, 3700 Plaza Drive, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 11:34 a.m. on May 1 at 600 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim reported stolen credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:41 a.m. on May 1 at 200 South Nardo Avenue, Solana Beach. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods ($4,500).

Roylance, 35, was cited and released at 12:14 p.m. on May 1 at the College Sprinter Station, 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Sanguinetti, 32, was cited and released at 12:15 p.m. on May 1 at the Oceanside Transit Center, 300 South Cleveland Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 12:37 p.m. on May 1 at 100 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Simpkins, 42, was cited and released at 1:12 p.m. on May 1 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Valenzuela, 47, was cited and released at 1:32 p.m. on May 1 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Gonzalez, 41, was cited and released at 1:45 p.m. on May 1 at the College Sprinter Station, 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Luevano, 62, was cited and released at 2:31 p.m. on May 1 at 1900 Apple Street, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Cortez, 50, was cited and released at 2:48 p.m. on May 1 at the El Camino Real Sprinter Station, 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 9:04 p.m. on May 1 at 100 Grandview Street, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen black RAD 1500 Runner bicycle ($1,500).

Hackney, 25, was arrested at 11 p.m. on May 1 at 600 South Highway 101, Solana Beach, for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 8:18 a.m. on May 2 at Scripps Encinitas, 300 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen automotive parts ($1,000).

King, 33, was cited and released at 8:36 a.m. on May 2 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for evading railroad fare ($2.50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a subject stop/missing adult at 9:00 a.m. on May 2 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Keeler, 65, was cited and released at 9:25 a.m. on May 2 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Heskett, 62, was arrested at 10:22 a.m. on May 2 at 4300 Mesa Drive, Oceanside, for a felony bench warrant and a felony warrant from another agency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 12:38 p.m. on May 2 at CVS, 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen cosmetics ($113.52), miscellaneous household goods ($69.96), miscellaneous consumable goods ($1,474), and a bag ($5.49).

Andersen, 71, was cited and released at 1:26 p.m. on May 2 at the College Sprinter Station, 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed dirk/dagger.

Brizuela, 29, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. on May 2 at the College Sprinter Station, 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for felony possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a probation violation.

Richardson, 54, was cited and released at 1:50 p.m. on May 2 at 4100 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Miller, 42, was cited and released at 2:09 p.m. on May 2 at the Melrose Sprinter Station, 1400 North Melrose Drive, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Pierce, 24, was cited and released on May 2 at 2:39 p.m. at the Melrose Sprinter Station, 1400 North Melrose Drive, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft on May 2 at 2:59 p.m. at Encinitas Community Park, 400 Santa Fe Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim reported a stolen black RadRunner2 bicycle ($1,875.43).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 7:31 p.m. on May 2 at Powerhouse Park, 1500 Coast Blvd, Del Mar. The two male victims reported apparent minor injuries.

Oliver, 37, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. on May 2 at 200 Gloxina Street, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony battery (spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 11:52 p.m. on May 2 at Shelter Bar, 500 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim had no reported injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 12:02 a.m. on May 3 at 1100 Regal Road, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen gray two-door sedan ($4,000).

Zimmerman, 22, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. on May 3 at DB Hacker’s Seafood Cafe, 100 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) and vandalism. The male victim reported an apparent minor injury, a damaged white van ($100), and a damaged car window ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 7:21 a.m. on May 3 at 600 Lomas de Oro Court, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen light green/black motorcycle ($1,600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 9:03 a.m. on May 3 at 100 Rosebay Drive, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen black Rattan LF 750 Pro bicycle ($1,076.42).

A death was reported to the medical examiner at 9:12 a.m. on May 3 at 400 Requeza Street, Encinitas. The individual’s identity remains confidential at this time.

Morales, 48, was cited and released at 9:15 a.m. on May 3 at 500 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Castillo, 36, was cited and released at 9:15 a.m. on May 3 at 1900 Apple Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Figueroa, 29, was arrested at 9:47 a.m. on May 3 at Home Depot, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked into the San Diego Central Jail for felony simple battery, assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), disorderly conduct (alcohol), and obstruct/resist executive officer with serious injury. Two victims reported apparent minor injuries.

Johnson, 30, was cited and released at 10:05 a.m. on May 3 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Henne, 50, was cited and released at 10:10 a.m. on May 3 at 2500 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Pederson, 57, was cited and released at 10:10 a.m. on May 3 at 2500 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Cortez, 28, was cited and released at 10:15 a.m. on May 3 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Torres, 28, was cited and released at 10:15 a.m. on May 3 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Berkowitz, 26, was cited and released at 10:37 a.m. on May 3 at 3800 Plaza Drive, Vista, for a misdemeanor active warrant.

Schwaltzmiller, 51, was cited and released at 10:58 a.m. on May 3 at KFC, 2400 East Valley Parkway, Escondido, for a misdemeanor warrant from another agency.

Gomez, 26, was arrested at 1:05 a.m. on May 4 at 500 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol/.08 percent).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle vandalism at 12:29 p.m. on May 4 at 100 Village Run East, Encinitas. The female victim reported a damaged white/black automobile ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary call at 9:49 a.m. on May 4 at 900 Elmview Drive, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen guitars ($2,200), miscellaneous music equipment ($800), miscellaneous tools ($729), and bicycles ($8,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at risk at 1:21 p.m. on May 4 at 3500 Fortuna Ranch Road, Encinitas. Christopher Schmidt-Wetekam, 43, was reported to be missing.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 2:46 p.m. on May 4 at 800 Summersong Court, Encinitas. The victims reported stolen currency ($25,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 6:20 p.m. on May 4 at 600 Burkshire Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim reported a stolen black/red electronic notebook ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 7:32 p.m. on May 4 at TJ Maxx, 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim reported a stolen beige wallet ($50).

Simon, 60, was cited and released at 8:25 p.m. on May 4 at TJ Maxx, 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and expired registration.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 11:04 a.m. on May 5 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. Miscellaneous ammunition and a black T.J. Harrington & Son The Gat J-101 air pistol was reported to have been found.

Reyes, 37, was cited and released at 12:36 p.m. on May 5 at 7-Eleven, 100 West D Street, Encinitas, for misdemeanor battery on a person.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 2:22 p.m. on May 5 at 1400 Flair Encinitas Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods ($743.85) and stolen credit cards.

Fashing, 43, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. on May 5 at Herman Cook Volkswagen, 1400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (drugs with alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics/narcotic seizure at 11:52 a.m. on May 5 at Lupitas Mexican Food, 800 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Clark, 38, was cited and released at 10:03 p.m. on May 5 at Encinitas Blvd and Interstate 5 northbound, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

