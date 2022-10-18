Bluewater Grill celebrates National Seafood Month

It was fortuitous for Coronado’s Bluewater Grill to invite Taste of Wine for a review of its restaurant this past week since October is National Seafood Month. A fun fact: Those having the pleasure of dining at the Coronado Bluewater Grill will see a striking resemblance to the Hotel Del Coronado when looking at the restaurant for great reason.

The venue located on Glorietta Bay in the historic Hotel Del Coronado Boathouse was originally the model for the Hotel Del.

The space offers guests pristine fresh seafood with sweeping water views from the waterfront patio under the leadership of Derik Morse, Bluewater’s general manager, and manager Sean Fryt. Pending available parking at Seafourth Guest Dock, one can even take their boat, as well as bring their furry pet friends with them to dinner.

For those not located near Coronado, no need to worry. Bluewater Grill has other locations in Santa Barbara, Redondo Beach, Newport Beach, Catalina Island, Carlsbad, Temecula and Phoenix, Ariz. All but the last two are either on the water or have ocean/water views.

What is most intriguing about the different locations is that no two Bluewaters are exactly alike. The restaurant changes its menu four times annually to reflect the seasonal availability of seafood and local ingredients.

Additionally, both Frank and I were impressed with the wine list offered by the glass in either 6- or 9-ounce pours and even more selections by the bottle.

As one would expect, the white wine was just as extensive as the red wine selections based on the abundance of seafood entrees. I started with the Talbott Kali Hart Chardonnay and Frank the d’Arenbert Hermit Crab Viognier Marsanne blend.

We both thought the Baked Crab & Artichoke dip with tortillas chips was a perfect way to start dinner — we were right! Although our server Betty did make a compelling argument for the Maryland Style Crabcakes appetizer that also sounded splendid.

For dinner, we both opted for the Orange and Walnut Crusted Halibut from Alaska topped with a lemon caper butter alongside scalloped potatoes and grilled asparagus. This was a delightful entrée with a flavorful grilled crust and tender flaky fish. I shifted to Fallbrook Winery 33 Degrees Bordeaux blend for the halibut.

The rich flavors of the fish melded well with the blend. This combo was an A+! You know us, we also had space for a slice of creamy Java Mud Pie.

The main menu offers Seasonal Specials, Today’s Fish, Favorites, Greens, Just for Lunch, Meat & Poultry, Dessert, and a kid’s menu. There are separate menus for Drinks, Happy Hour, Kits & Platters, and Club Featured items.

This month, Bluewater Grill locations are offering club members a three-course deal to honor National Seafood Month as its featured menu item. It is easy to sign up for the club and does not cost anything other than an email address.

The two-for-$65 special lasts until Oct. 31. Each person starts off with a salad, chowder, or glass of wine before selecting one of nine entree choices. Dinner finishes with a slice of house made key lime pie to split.

For our seafood lover readers, I highly suggest a trip to your local Bluewater Grill, especially the month of October for the Seafood Month 2 For $65 special. If the special is not for you, consider the halibut entrée. See bluewatergrill.com.

— Written by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

Victor Magalhaes, proprietor of Vittorio’s Italian Trattoria in San Diego’s Highland Valley, is hosting a five-course Frank Family Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27. The main course features grilled lamb “lollipops” with a smoked gouda and broccolini paired with 2019 Frank Family Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. The cost is $75 per person + tax/gratuity. RSVP at 858-538-5884.

Burtech Family Vineyard is hosting Cars & Corks from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 at its new tasting room in Vista. The event will feature wine, some of San Diego’s most exotic cars, live music, and food trucks, including Scuderie Italia pizzas. See news and events at burtechfamilyvineyard.com.

Beeside Balcony in Del Mar, is hosting a 5 course DAOU Family Estates wine dinner Wed 10/26 at 7:30pm. The dinner features Double-Cut Pork Chops served with creamy mashed potatoes presented by award-winning chef, Christophe Cevasco. Roman Palumbo, DAOU SoCAL Bus Dev Mgr, will be narrating the dinner. Each course will be expertly paired with a DAOU wine. Cost is $100 (tax/tip not included). Tix can be purchased at bit.ly/bside-daou.

Randy Smerik, Proprietor/Exec Chef of Solare Ristorante in San Diego’s Liberty Station, is hosting a four-course dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 (Reception starts at 6:30 p.m. follow by dinner at 6:45 p.m.) featuring five Avignonesi Estate (Montepulciano, Tuscany) wines. Davide Visentin of Avignonesi Estate will narrate the evening showcasing select sangiovese and other grapes from the winery including the famous 2016 Grandi Annate. The cost is $96 plus tax/tip. RSVP at 619-270-9670 or [email protected].