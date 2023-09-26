Voted best seafood restaurant in North County

When was the last time you fell in love with a restaurant? It’s not hard to do at the Bluewater Grill in Carlsbad Village. Located in the heart of downtown Carlsbad, just minutes from the beach, Bluewater Carlsbad offers pristine quality seafood in a relaxed and sophisticated yet casual atmosphere.

From their two heated, dog-friendly patios to their bustling, on-trend bar, to their cozy tables, to their insanely fresh seafood, everything about Bluewater Grill says, “stay awhile.” They even change their menu four times annually to reflect seasonal availability of seafood and the best local ingredients for an exceptional experience every time.

What makes Bluewater Grill so lovable? It’s the comfortable ambiance, the bright open-air environment, the friendly wait staff, and the food, which never disappoints. From fish and chips at the bar to Tuscan Artichoke California Snapper in a booth, you simply cannot go wrong.

In addition to an extensive menu of fresh catches and more, Bluewater Grill is also now serving sushi. Their menu includes over ten sushi rolls, nigiri and sashimi with specialty sushi bar cocktails. And it’s available at happy hour too, which is always a great time to enjoy sushi.

Did you know that Bluewater Grill is also tapping its own draft beers? High Spot Blonde, Pale Ale and Amber Ale are brewed exclusively for its eight restaurants and are named for famous Southern California fishing spots. If you can’t decide on just one, try the Bluewater High Spot Flight for some tasting fun. If hand crafted cocktails are more your thing, you will be impressed with the Captain’s Mai Tai or the Apple Pie Old Fashioned.

Another thing to love about Bluewater Grill is that they make event planning so easy! Their heated outdoor patio has room for 60-80 people and can truly make for a spectacular holiday party, wedding rehearsal dinner, or corporate meeting.

And last but certainly not least, Bluewater Grill can make you a star in the kitchen with your family. Take the same great quality home from their fresh retail seafood market (open daily 10am-7pm). Marinades, platters and their award-winning chowder are also available for purchase. And if you want the night off but still want something incredible, take a look at their Kits & Platter menu for easy meal prep. Who wouldn’t be impressed with a Lobster Roll Kit for two, complete with cole slaw and house made clam chowder.

So, if your mouth is watering and you are ready to be impressed, Bluewater Grill in Carlsbad Village is your next go-to destination!

417 Carlsbad Village Drive

760-730-3474

www.bluewatergrill.com