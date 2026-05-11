Wine Spectator uncorks world-class wines in San Diego

For years, Frank Mangio waxed poetically about the Wine Spectator Grand Tours he attended in Las Vegas. This year, Grand Tour expanded to Denver, San Diego and Tampa, with San Diego hosting the event for the first time. After attending this year’s showcase, it became easy to understand Frank’s enthusiasm.

Frank’s connection to Wine Spectator extends well beyond Grand Tour. As an up-and-coming wine journalist in the early 2000s, he participated in Wine Spectator’s Italian Wine Connoisseur certification program, studying directly under Marchesi Piero Antinori.

Ahead of its time, the program used online video conferencing long before remote learning became commonplace. Frank’s certification further strengthened the deep Italian wine roots that continue shaping Taste of Wine & Food today.

This year’s Grand Tour featured more than 200 wines from many of the world’s premier wine-growing regions, all rated 90 points or higher by Wine Spectator’s editors. Guests were welcomed with Juniper and Ivy Executive Chef Alex Penkin’s albacore tuna tostadas, which we paired with nearby Chalk Hill Chardonnay and Domaine Laroche Chablis, a vibrant start to the evening.

Wine Spectator organized wineries by country, allowing guests to experience a global wine journey. Frank and I began in France with standout wines from Maison Louis Latour and Maison Champy before exploring California favorites, including Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Caymus Vineyards, Justin Vineyards & Winery, Mt. Brave Winery, Mount Veeder Winery and Orin Swift.

At Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, enologist Graciela Sanchez poured the 2016 S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon from a large-format bottle, bringing back memories of my 2024 visit with winemaker Marcus Notaro exploring Fay, S.L.V. and Cask 23.

At Caymus, Mary Gavin poured the 40th Anniversary Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon and shared the story behind the 2020 Emmolo Nurseryman Cabernet Sauvignon, honoring Frank Emmolo, whose nursery supplied grapevines to many of Napa Valley’s pioneering wineries. It was also a pleasure reconnecting with Scott Shirley of Justin Vineyards & Winery, who poured the winery’s flagship Isosceles blend.

Following a buffet break featuring sliced prime rib and a taco bar, Frank and I headed to the Italian wine section, where the evening became much more personal.

It is always a pleasure spending time with Silvio DiSilvio, Marchesi Antinori’s regional director of luxury accounts and education. While pouring the 2022 Badia a Passignano Gran Selezione Chianti Classico, our conversation shifted toward my upcoming 2027 Tuscany wine tour and revisiting wineries Frank explored during his travels through Italy in the early 2000s.

Silvio suggested I meet Niccolò Antinori, the 27th generation of the Antinori family, who would soon be visiting San Diego for a private tasting at L’Auberge Del Mar. The conversation reinforced something Frank and I discussed throughout the evening: the next generation of Taste of Wine & Food reconnecting with the next generation of iconic wine families whose histories helped shape the publication’s early wine journey.

Nearby, Giovanni Masucci of Barone Ricasoli poured the Castello di Brolio Gran Selezione Chianti Classico while enthusiastically embracing my hopes of reconnecting the next generation of Taste of Wine & Food with the next generation of Ricasoli leadership during my future visit to Tuscany.

That momentum continued with Caterina Velez of Ruffino, who poured their 93-point Toscana Modus Primo and invited me to continue planning my Tuscany itinerary during an upcoming wine dinner with Ruffino executives.

What began as an evening of world-class wines at Grand Tour soon opened the door to a far more intimate experience, a private Antinori tasting and luncheon with Niccolò Antinori at L’Auberge Del Mar just over a week later.

It was a truly special opportunity to spend time with Niccolò, the grandson of Marchesi Piero Antinori. Wine runs through Niccolò’s DNA. Beyond his deep knowledge of Antinori’s legendary Tuscan wines, he spoke passionately about the family’s Napa Valley projects and philosophy.

The tasting began with a revisit of the Badia a Passignano Gran Selezione, first poured at Grand Tour. Niccolò explained that Marchesi Piero strongly championed Gran Selezione to distinguish the highest tier of Chianti Classico wines.

We next explored Tenuta Guado al Tasso in Bolgheri, where Niccolò described the region’s unique microclimate, which helps create concentrated fruit, softer tannins and elegant wines. The tasting also included Antinori Napa Valley Cabernet Franc and Townsend Cabernet Sauvignon, reinforcing a philosophy deeply associated with Marchesi Piero: quality over quantity and a willingness to challenge convention.

That mindset became famous through the creation of Tignanello, the groundbreaking Super Tuscan that redefined modern Italian wine. As Niccolò explained, Antinori’s philosophy has never been about simply following the rules, but rather pursuing excellence even when it means forging a different path.

Lunch concluded with a special Tignanello vertical featuring the 2023, 2015 and 2009 vintages. While each wine showcased the evolution of Tignanello over time, the 2015 stood out as my clear favorite — layered, elegant, complex, smooth and beautifully balanced.

Wine Spectator Grand Tour brought some of the world’s most celebrated wines to San Diego, but for Frank and me, the experience ultimately became about something even more meaningful: relationships, legacy, and the evolving next generation of wine culture.

From Frank’s early connection with Marchesi Piero Antinori to my upcoming Tuscany journey, the experience served as a reminder that great wine is ultimately about people, stories and connections that continue across generations. More information at grandtour.winespectator.com.

— Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

• AANHPI Eats Week returns to San Diego May 16-24, celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander culinary culture through exclusive prix-fixe menus and specials from a growing lineup of local restaurants. Participating spots include Glass Box, Kingfisher, and Zen Modern Asian Bistro. The weeklong event spotlights the flavors, stories and traditions that help shape San Diego’s vibrant dining scene. Get more information at MSG Hospitality.

• Del Mar’s West End Bar & Kitchen is hosting an Inglenook Wine Dinner on Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m. The five-course dinner is curated by Executive Chef Brian Gist. The main course features Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb served with silky mint pea purée, roasted fingerling potatoes and classic herb chimichurri. This is paired with Inglenook Rubicon – Rutherford 2019. Price is $130 per person inclusive of tax/tip. RSVP at westenddelmar.com.