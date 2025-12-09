Bicyclist, 52, killed in collision near Oceanside Harbor

OCEANSIDE — A 52-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV while he was on a nighttime bicycle ride near Oceanside Harbor, authorities reported this week.

The crash occurred in the 300 block of South Harbor Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The collision left the victim with severe head injuries and a compound thighbone fracture, OPD spokeswoman Gina Avalos said. Paramedics airlifted him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver’s name has been withheld pending completion of family notification.

“The driver of the involved SUV remained on scene and fully cooperated with the investigation,” Avalos said. “At this time, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a contributing factor.”