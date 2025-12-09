Oceanside backs 140-townhome project at former Garrison school site

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside City Council has backed the development of a 140-unit townhome project at the former Garrison Elementary School site.

The council unanimously approved the project on Dec. 3, more than three months after the Planning Commission approved it unanimously in August.

The project, Garrison Townhomes, will be built on an 8.3-acre property at 333 Garrison Street in the Loma Alta community. The 140 townhomes will be divided among 22 buildings, ranging from 1,364 to 2,093 square feet, with 30 two-bedroom, 71 three-bedroom and 39 four-bedroom units.

Each home will include a two-car garage (some tandem), all-electric appliances, 280 resident parking spaces, 38 guest spaces, and a private road with secondary emergency access. On-site renewable energy is also planned.

The project includes a nearly 11,000-square-foot public park with a tot lot, recreation area and seating. Although privately maintained by the homeowners’ association, the park will remain open to the public, including residents of neighboring apartment complexes.

A walking path and dog run are also planned.

To meet the city’s 15% inclusionary housing requirement, developer True Life Companies has deed-restricted 14 homes, or 10%, for moderate-income households earning between 80% and 120% of the area median income, and will satisfy the remaining 5% through a $1.8 million in-lieu fee.

Dave Stern, True Life Companies managing director of the Southern California region, said the hybrid approach will allow the project to support multiple income groups, including low- and very low-income households. The city uses in-lieu fees from developers who opt out of building on-site affordable units to help fund 100% affordable housing projects through tax credit developers.

“It’s a wonderful way our project can contribute to all the different income levels,” Stern said. “The market rate homes are fairly attainable, but we all know there’s a gap between that and what others can afford.”

Stern said the developer will send a list of buyers to the city, which will then confirm their eligibility for deed-restricted, moderate-income homes.

The homes carry a 45-year deed restriction. If a homeowner sells, a sliding second share of equity is split between the seller and the city, based on years of residency and the circumstances of the move.

Although the project qualified for density bonus incentives, the developer chose not to request additional homes, waivers or concessions.

The council was initially set to consider the project in early October, but the developer requested a pause to work with residents and address concerns.

Since then, project changes include adding more native landscaping, agreeing to create a voluntary transportation demand management plan for new homeowners, reinforcing approval conditions related to HOA maintenance of the on-site habitat mitigation, clarifying that the park will remain open to the public in perpetuity, and a voluntary $7,500 contribution toward constructing shared-lane markings, or sharrows, on Garrison Street.

Previously, some community members requested off-site habitat mitigation at El Corazon Park; however, the city does not yet have a formal mechanism to support that option.

“We’ve done a good job of answering what the community has been asking for,” said Gordon Jones, regional vice president of True Life Companies.

Residents also raised concerns about soil stability. The former school closed in 2019 due to declining enrollment and high maintenance costs tied to a sinkhole caused by a failed storm drain.

Dane Thompson, senior planner with the city, said the sinkhole was not related to underlying soil issues.

Traffic was another concern, though the project is expected to generate less traffic than the former school.

The Garrison Townhomes are one of several True Life Companies projects in progress across North County and the region. The developer currently has two projects entitled in Vista; four in the entitlement process, including Garrison; two more in Vista; one in Escondido; one in San Diego; and another in feasibility in Lakeside.

“If you look at a lot of these projects, almost half of them are the same type of home – the three-story townhome – which we have found to be a terrific opportunity for getting into markets that can be expensive, like the coastal markets,” Jones said. “A three-story townhome really offers a great way to live if you don’t mind going up a few extra steps, you get all that living space in the middle floor and sleeping on the third floor up. It’s been really successful throughout the state of California.”

Jones also pointed to the project’s proximity to several bus stops and its 15-minute walk to El Corazon amenities, including the SoCal Sports Complex, El Corazon Senior Center, the William A. Wagner Aquatic Center and the new Frontwave Arena. The city also plans additional park sites at El Corazon.

“As we look down the road, it’s going to be a terrific place to live,” Jones said.

Council members expressed support for the project.

“I like the project,” Councilmember Peter Weiss said.

Deputy Mayor Eric Joyce noted that while the school’s closure six years ago was difficult for the community, he was “happy to note that the most public facing part of the property is now going to be a park for children.”

Mayor Esther Sanchez also praised the final plan.

“To me, it looks like you really do care about this project and really wanted to get broad support from the city, staff and from the public,” she said. “For me, concerns I had were addressed right away. It’s refreshing.”