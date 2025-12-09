Emerald Day Spa sets new standard for wellness in Encinitas

Emerald Day Spa may be only 18 months old, but the upscale wellness sanctuary has already become one of Encinitas’ shining success stories, earning Best of Encinitas 2024 and 2025 while accumulating nearly 800 five-star reviews. Owners Lou Spampinato and Veena Naknam, affectionately known as the “Thaitalian” team, have built a spa defined by exacting standards, deep gratitude, and a passion for serving their adopted hometown.

Lou, a Sicilian-American Navy veteran who first discovered Encinitas while serving aboard a nuclear submarine in the 1980s, says the dream of Emerald Day Spa was shaped by his love for people and this coastal community. “Encinitas embraced us from the very beginning,” he shares.

Veena, born and trained in Thailand, has become known for recruiting top Thai massage therapists from across the country, selecting only those who meet her uncompromising standards. Their team’s skill, paired with Emerald’s warm reception area and sound studio-quality treatment rooms, has helped redefine what a local spa experience can be.

Emerald Day Spa is also known for going far beyond industry norms. The full-service spa—which recently added an aesthetician offering services including facials, brows, waxing, and lashes—provides a free local shuttle service, complimentary loyalty rewards, and discounts for military, first responders, and teachers. “When Veena says, ‘But nobody does it that way,’ my answer is always the same,” Lou laughs. “‘Exactly.’ We’re not here to be like everyone else—we’re here to serve our community wholeheartedly.”

That commitment extends to their involvement with the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, where they are active members. “Joining the Chamber meant becoming part of a dynamic, welcoming partnership,” Lou says. “Their support, especially during our ribbon cutting, was incredibly impactful. The Chamber’s leadership and community presence offer value in ways both seen and unseen.”

This year, Emerald Day Spa is proud to support the Chamber’s Surfy & Shredder Holiday Adventures campaign by donating a 60-minute massage as the grand prize. “Partnering in meaningful community events aligns perfectly with our values,” Lou explains.

To celebrate the season, the spa is offering two holiday promotions: a $200 massage package for $150, plus discounted multi-packs that lower 60-minute massages to as low as $73.63. More information is available at EmeraldDaySpa.net.

Lou’s perfect Day in Encinitas?

“Starting with an exercise class, going to the beach, interacting with the community before an awesome dinner downtown and watching a world-class sunset.”