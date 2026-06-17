Authorities seek public’s help finding missing man

POWAY — Authorities sought the public’s help in locating a 59-year-old man who went missing in March, leaving his vehicle parked at a local ecological preserve in Poway.

William Clayton Miller was reported missing by his sister on March 18. She told investigators that she last had contact with Miller on March 2, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies later found Miller’s vehicle parked and unoccupied at the Blue-Sky Ecological Preserve. Investigators believe the vehicle had been sitting there for weeks.

On Saturday, approximately 80 sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers joined detectives from the Major Crimes Division to conduct an extensive search of the nearby Lake Poway area. The weekend operation marked the second coordinated search conducted by the sheriff’s office and rescue teams.

Authorities said no items of significance were located during either search effort.

Miller has been entered into the missing person database as a voluntary missing adult. Officials said he does not have any known life-threatening medical conditions and does not require life-sustaining medication.

Miller is described as a white man, 6-feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. He is bald with a medium build, brown eyes and white hair. Authorities urged anyone with information regarding Miller’s whereabouts to contact the Major Crimes Division at 858-285-6330.