Encinitas Chamber announces 30th annual Oktoberfest

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its 30th annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 27 along Mountain Vista Drive.

The free festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is expected to draw more than 10,000 attendees from across San Diego County and Southern California, according to the chamber.

The event will stretch along Mountain Vista Drive between Wandering Road and Rambling Road and feature German food, beer gardens, live music, dance performances, artisan vendors, community booths and family activities. Organizers also plan to bring back the festival’s popular dog costume contest.

The chamber is currently accepting sponsorships and exhibitor applications for the event.

“Encinitas Oktoberfest has become a signature North County tradition that brings together locals and visitors alike for an unforgettable day of community, culture and fun,” said Carol Knight, the chamber’s chief executive officer. “We’re excited to welcome sponsors, artisans and exhibitors to be part of this milestone 30th anniversary celebration.”

According to organizers, the festival celebrates both Oktoberfest traditions and the city’s German heritage, which dates to the founding of the Olivenhain community by German settlers in 1884.

More information about sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities is available through the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce.