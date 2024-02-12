Woman hit, killed by Coaster train in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — San Diego County Sheriff’s personnel are investigating a train collision that killed a woman in Encinitas on Saturday.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Chesterfield Drive and San Elijo Avenue around 7:58 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a woman who had been hit by the southbound Coaster train. She did not survive her injuries.

This marks the sixth fatal train collision in the region so far this year and the third in Encinitas. Two individuals were struck and killed by trains last week, and four others also died in January.

The Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit, which investigates incidents along the North County Transit District routes, is investigating the collision.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the subject pending notification of their families.

Anyone with information about either of these cases is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.