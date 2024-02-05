Two killed in North County train collisions over weekend

REGION — Two individuals were killed over the weekend in separate deadly train collisions in Vista and Camp Pendleton, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, a man was struck and killed by a BNSF freight train on the tracks running through the Marine Corps Base in Camp Pendleton. Military police and Camp Pendleton fire personnel responded to the scene and declared him deceased.

A second collision occurred just before 5 a.m. on Sunday between Vista Village Drive and Guajome Street in Vista. The individual was struck on the Sprinter train tracks between the Oceanside and Escondido transit centers and also declared dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit, which investigates incidents along the North County Transit District routes, is investigating both collisions.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will identify both subjects pending notification of their families.

Anyone with information about either of these cases is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.