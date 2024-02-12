Who’s News: 2/16/24

COLLEGE GRADS

The following students graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in December: Rizi Ai and Julia Nordbakk of Carlsbad, Adrien Cao of San Marcos and Duncan Wycliffe of Oceanside.

PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLAR

Paolo Antonio Martino of Encinitas, a senior majoring in financial information and analysis, was named a presidential scholar for the Fall 2023 semester at Clarkson University in New York.

STUDENT HONORS

The following students earned the distinction of faculty honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology: Adrien Cao of San Marcos, Lucas Luwa of Rancho Santa Fe and Garrett Warner of Encinitas.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the Fall 2023 dean’s list at their respective institutions: Riley Latus of San Marcos at Fort Lewis College in Colorado, and Steffanie Yeung of San Marcos and Andy Yu of Encinitas at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

RISING STARS

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce held its fifth Rising Star of the Month event for the 2023-2024 school year on Feb. 7, recognizing the following students who have demonstrated character, integrity, love of learning and community involvement: Sheila Menon from Canyon Crest Academy, Cordi Henigan from La Costa Canyon High School, Lochland McStravick from San Dieguito High School Academy, Ginger Sage from Sunset High School and Maya Alam from Torrey Pines High School.

PLASTIC BAN

Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas), Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) and Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) have announced they will be introducing legislation to ban the use of plastic bags at grocery and other stores that sell food.