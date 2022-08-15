Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from July 26 to Aug. 9 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

J. Caro, 39, was cited and released on suspicion of misdemeanor on an active warrant and misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant at 8:10 a.m. on July 26 at W Valley Parkway, Escondido Transit Center.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 11:31 a.m. on July 26 at Highland Cv, Solana Beach. The male victim, 43, reported stolen two miscellaneous household goods ($27) and twelve miscellaneous food items ($125).

T. Valle, 62, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. on July 26 at Orpheus Av, Encinitas, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony petty theft at 7:39 p.m. on July 26 at Rosemary Ct, Encinitas. The male victim, 47, reported stolen a bicycle ($1237).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud (money obtained by false pretenses) at 2:51 p.m. on July 26 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The corporate victim, a store, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($2150). The male victim, 20, also reported stolen U.S currency ($2150).

T. Castro, 49, was cited and released for misdemeanor on an active warrant and misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant at 2:15 p.m. on July 26, at W Valley Parkway, Escondido.

J. Bowden, 45, was cited and released for misdemeanor on an active warrant at 8:54 a.m. on July 26 at W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) and felony obstructing/resisting an executive officer with minor injury at 8:58 a.m. on July 26 at Red Coach Ln, Encinitas. The first victim reported damaged a miscellaneous item ($1500). Two other victims reported minor injuries. The suspect (confidential) was arrested for felony vandalism ($400 or more) and felony obstructing/resisting an executive officer with minor injury at 9:54 a.m. on July 26 at Clear Valley Road, Encinitas.

J. Robinson, 33, was arrested for a felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 10:10 p.m. on July 27 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility. Sterling Earl, 53, was cited for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, and appropriate lost property ($950 or less), also at 10:10 p.m. on July 27 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas.

L. Fillipini, 64, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. on July 27 at S Highway 101, Solana Beach, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony fraud at 2:30 p.m. on July 27 at Oceanic Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 80, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information (credit/identity theft) ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle at 7:58 a.m. on July 27 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The female victim, 52, reported damaged four automotive parts ($1700).

P. Sanchez, 49, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. on July 27 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery at 4:29 p.m. on July 27 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 58, reported apparent minor injuries.

A. Bulat, 35, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances, possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances without prescription, and the possession, manufacture, and sale of metal knuckles at 10:26 p.m. on July 27 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

K. Bryant, 51, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. on July 27 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant.

R. Labriola, 58, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substances at 9:04 a.m. on July 27 at West B Street, Encinitas.

J. Perez, 27, was cited and released for a misdemeanor of vandalism ($400 or less) at 8:51 p.m. on July 27 at W Valley Parkway, Escondido. The victim, a public transportation station, reported damaged a wall ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 4:23 p.m. on July 27 at S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 66, reported stolen a wallet ($180), intangible personal identifying information ($0), and a credit card ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery at 3:36 p.m. on July 27 at Manchester Av, Encinitas. The female victim, 62, reported no injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding a missing person at 7:09 p.m. on July 28, at S Nardo Av, Solana Beach. The victim, Parker Stewart, is a 30 year old male.

G. Bravo, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 10:22 a.m. on July 28 at N Cedros Av, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 3:21 p.m. on July 28 at Seabright Ln, Solana Beach, The female victim, 23, reported damaged an automobile ($7000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery at 10:01 a.m. on July 28 at Encinitas Blvd, Artistic Sewing, Encinitas. The female victim, 47, reported no injuries.

T. Worth, 26, was arrested at 1:33 a.m. on July 28 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 5:11 p.m. on July 28 at N El Camino Real, 20, San Diego. The found property includes a gray/black pistol produced by an unknown manufacturer.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 11:46 a.m. on July 28 at Del Mar Downs Rd, Solana Beach. The found property includes a Colt 380 pistol.

V. Carter, 62, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 2:05 p.m. on July 28 at S Cleveland St, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon at 2:11 p.m. on July 29 at N Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim (confidential) sustained no injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 11:13 p.m. on July 29 at Paint Mountain Rd, Escondido. The male victim, 59, reported damaged an automobile ($20,000).

A. Morales, 19, was arrested at 10:16 p.m. on July 29 at Melba Rd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

R. Adside, 48, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. on July 29 at Interstate 5/Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony conspiracy and misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant.

S. Dalton, 35, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. on July 29 at Santa Fe I-5, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony conspiracy, misdemeanor hit and run (property damage), felony evading peace officer with disregard to safety, felony burglary (shoplifting), felony possession of stolen vehicle/vessel, and felony on another agency’s warrant. Stolen and recovered property includes miscellaneous items ($682), and an automobile (stolen in other jurisdictions and recovered locally) ($15000).

J. Stanton, 50, was arrested at 8:00 p.m. on July 29 at Neptune Av, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 5:13 p.m. on July 29 at S Highway 101, Solana Beach. The female victim, 49, reported stolen a utility vehicle ($120,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor of battery at 5:02 p.m. on July 29 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 30, reported no injuries.

K. Cole, 47, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. on July 29 at Encinitas Blvd & N. Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony on another agency’s warrant.

J. Norris, 69, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:58 a.m. on July 29 at S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

C. Lopez, 46, was cited and released for a misdemeanor of appropriate lost property ($950 or less) at 2:30 a.m. on July 29 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:09 a.m. on July 29 at Via Terrassa, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported a miscellaneous item missing ($3000).

J. Howard, 45, was arrested at 7:32 a.m. on July 29 at W Valley Parkway, Escondido, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony parole violation.

A. Heredia, 52, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:46 a.m. on July 29 at S Cleveland St, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 8:42 p.m. on July 30, at Oldham Ct, Encinitas. The female victim, 80, reported stolen U.S currency ($5000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:03 p.m. on July 30 at Raintree Dr. Encinitas. The female victim, 55, reported stolen a computer ($1799).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 4:02 p.m. on July 30 at Solana Hills Dr, Solana Beach. The female victim, 30, reported stolen a miscellaneous item ($850).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony assault with a deadly weapon at 2:32 p.m. on July 30 at Manchester Av, Encinitas. The male victim, 53, reported no visible injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:26 a.m. on July 30 at Diana St, Encinitas. The male victim, 29, reported stolen a bicycle ($1600).

N. Wietmarschen, 35, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. on July 30 at Via Terrassa, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor battery (spouse/ex spouse).

G. Flores, 27, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. on July 30 at W D St, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

R. Rabb, 54, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. on July 30 at S Cleveland St, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm). The female victim, 38, reported no injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony burglary (residential) at 3:31 p.m. on July 31 at Rancho Viejo Dr, Del Mar. The male victim, 80, reported stolen three watches ($67,000).

V. Hernandez, 32, was arrested for felony bench warrant at 12:57 p.m. July 31 at Estrella St, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail after a report of indecent exposure.

J. Laber, 21, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. on July 31, at Cole Ranch Rd, Encinitas, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 1:39 a.m. on July 31 at Seabright Ln, Solana Beach. The female victim, 23, reported damaged an automobile ($7000).

B. Vowell, 62, was arrested at 12:40 p.m on July 31 at W D St, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 4:35 p.m. on August 1 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported missing a purse ($1039) and a miscellaneous item ($399).

Y. Rhodey, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances and possession of controlled substances at 1:49 p.m. on August 1 at ½ S Tremont St, Oceanside.

J. Gholson, 32, was arrested at 8:37 a.m on August 1 at S Cleveland St, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony parole violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 3:56 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Via Del Charro, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 66, and the female victim, 60, reported stolen construction equipment ($3,000), miscellaneous tools ($5,695), and a camera ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 2 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The found property includes a black/brown Rohm RG 23 pistol, and a black/tan h&R 732 pistol.

J. Spillane, 47, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Blk N Tremont St, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony on another agency’s warrant.

H. Henderson, 54, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 8:04 a.m. on Aug. 2 at W Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:33 p.m. on Aug. 2 at S Highway 101, Solana Beach. The victim, a rental and tour operating company, reported stolen a bicycle ($1,700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony burglary (commercial) at 9:25 a.m. on Aug. 2 at San Rodolfo Dr, Solana Beach. The commercial victim, a store, and the female victim, 73, reported stolen U.S currency ($200) and miscellaneous items ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 7:36 a.m. on Aug. 2 at Autumn Pl, Encinitas. The female victim, 39, and the male victim, 39, reported stolen a Silver/Aluminum Sedan (4-door automobile) ($20,000).

J. Wrady, 38, was arrested at 5:19 a.m. on Aug. 2 at 2nd St, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility, for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) at 6:52 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Wandering Rd, Encinitas. The victim, a school, reported damaged a wall ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 9:52 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Quentin Ct, Encinitas. The female victim, 35, reported stolen a bicycle ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 9:35 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Regal Rd, Encinitas. The male victim, 31, reported stolen a black pickup truck ($8,000), a black utility trailer ($7,000), and two power tools ($1,550).

E. Gomez, 21, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Mile Marker 67 I-5, San Clemente, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony carrying a loaded firearm and felony unlicensed sale/loan/transfer of a loaded firearm.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony robbery at 3:14 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Via De La Valle, Solana Beach. The male victim, 35, reported stolen a watch ($300).

A. Carpentero, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 5:34 a.m. on Aug. 3 at N El Camino Real & Garden View Rd, Encinitas.

J. Barajas, 26, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 3 at W Valley Parkway, Escondido, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, use/under influence of controlled substances, obstruction/resistance of peace officer/emergency medical technician, flash incarceration, and PRCS violation.

D. Clark, 71, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor violation of temporary restraining order.

S. Hamid, 41, was arrested at 3:4o p.m. on Aug. 3 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony burglary (for purpose of fraud or forgery), felony possession of driver’s license/identification to commit forgery, and felony get credit/other’s ID. The male victim, 37, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud (get credit/etc other’s ID) at 1:21 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Burgundy Rd, Encinitas. The male victim, 73, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 at La Noria, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 52, reported no stolen or missing property.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 9:03 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Del Dios Rd & Via Cuatro Caminos, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim, a sheriff’s department, reported damaged a black/white Sedan (4-door, automobile) ($50,000).

M. Findling, 50, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. on Aug. 2 at Interstate 5 @ Genesee Ave, San Diego for a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:10 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Genie Ln, Encinitas. The female victim, 56, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0), and miscellaneous papers/ID ($0).

C. Chavez, 35, was cited and released at 11:56 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia.

R. Gonzales, 58, was cited and released at 11:52 a.m. on Aug. 3 at S Tremont St, Oceanside, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia.

Z. Noel, 33, was arrested at 9:36 p.m. on Aug. 4 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 12:21 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported damaged a lock ($15), stolen keys ($180), and a safe ($88).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 11:11 a.m. on Aug. 4 at Via De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 54, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($12,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle) at 10:10 a.m. on Aug. 4 at Elmview Dr, Encinitas. The female victim, 45, reported stolen U.S currency ($5).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony other agency vehicle theft recovery at 10:05 a.m. on Aug. 4 at Linea Del Cielo, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim, a car rental company, reported recovered a black Sedan (4-door, automobile).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery at 9:42 a.m. on Aug. 4 at Manchester Av, Encinitas. The male victim, 67, reported no injuries.

M. Bariteau, 43, was arrested at 11:47 p.m. on Aug. 4 at N Coast Highway 101 and Basil St, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI and possession of marijuana (1 oz or less) while driving.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public at 7:55 p.m. on Aug. 4 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism (vehicle) at 7:28 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Cornish Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 53, reported damaged a white van ($4,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Village Park way, Encinitas. The female victim, 34, reported damaged a window ($150).

H. Quintero, 34, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. on Aug. 4 at N Vulcan Av, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 1:31 p.m. on Aug. 4 at N Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, The victim, a commercial finance company, reported stolen communication/sound equipment ($200), music equipment ($100), a checkbook ($0), computer equipment ($600), and a computer ($4,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 4 at Neptune Av, Encinitas. The male victim, 73, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing items ($4,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 2:06 a.m. on Aug. 4 at W B St, Moonlight Beach, Encinitas. The female victim, 36, reported no injuries.

B. Foreman, 37, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 3:34 a.m. on Aug. 4 at Neptune Av, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 at La Veta Av, Encinitas. The male victim, 45, reported stolen automotive parts ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 4 at La Costa Ave Overpass Bridge, Encinitas. The victim, a transit station, reported damaged a fence ($27,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 7:43 p.m. on Aug. 5 at W B St, Moonlight Beach. The male victim, 46, reported stolen a wallet ($20), U.S currency ($650), an identification card/document ($25), and credit cards ($0).

J. George, 22, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances at 10:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Leucadia And Clark Ave, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 6:24 p.m. on Aug. 5 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a restaurant, along with the male victim, 61, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($65).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 4:56 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Wales Pl, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 46, reported stolen a computer ($1,500) and a bag ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor fraud at 2:51 p.m. on Aug. 5 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 39, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information and a miscellaneous item ($0).

M. Lish, 54, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

C. Chavez, 66, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Kildeer Ct, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony elder/dependant adult abuse (likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult). The female victim, 85, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 11:44 a.m. on Aug. 5 at Saxony Rd, Encinitas. The found property includes a safe (manufacturer unknown).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) at 11:53 p.m on Aug. 5 at Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar. The victim, a fairgrounds venue, reported damaged a miscellaneous item ($0). The suspect (confidential) was arrested and placed at juvenile court at 12:00 a.m. on Aug. 6 at Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery at 9:17 a.m. on Aug. 6 at Gatepost Rd, Encinitas. The male victim, 59, reported no injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor shoplifting at 7:34 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen liquor ($174).

J. Santiago, 27, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. on Aug. 6 at 4th St, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public. Arvin Cruz, 32, was also arrested at 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 at 4th St, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

H. Solis, 36, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Lomas Santa Fe Dr, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for felony bench warrant.

E. Tessman, 30, was arrested and released for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public (intoxication only) at 7:35 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:34 p.m. on Aug. 7th at Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, for misdemeanor obstruction/resistance of peace officer/emergency medical technicians.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 7:05 p.m. on Aug. 8 at S Cedros Av, Solana Beach. The female victim, 25, reported stolen shoes ($300), miscellaneous items ($313), credit cards ($0), keys ($300), and a cell phone ($1000). The victim also reported damaged miscellaneous items ($60).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 1:56 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas. The female victims, 62 and 77, reported stolen a purse ($18), a wallet ($10), and U.S currency ($40).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:10 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Ocean Front Rd, Del Mar. The male victim, 48, reported stolen a bicycle ($1000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 8 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The found property includes miscellaneous ammunition, and miscellaneous black firearm parts.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (from vehicle) at 9;28 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Del Mar Shores Ter, Solana Beach. The male victim, 47, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($150), shoes ($120), a blanket ($35), and miscellaneous tools ($88).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism (vehicle) at 7:36 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Caminito Septimo, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 41, reported damaged wheels ($300).

Michele Vakili, 52, was cited and released for misdemeanor shoplifting at 7:12 p.m. on Aug. 8 at San Elijo Av, Seaside Market, Encinitas. The victim, a grocery store, reported both stolen and recovered miscellaneous food items ($5).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 5:05 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Blk La Costa Av, Encinitas. The male victims, 48 and 49, reported stolen a motorcycle ($8,000), a bicycle ($6,000), and an ATM card ($0).

Marc Montaldi, 44, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Gloxina St, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony burglary (vehicle). The male victim, 28, reported stolen sunglasses ($150).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 4:36 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Cambridge Av, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 30, reported stolen two computers ($2,400), and a miscellaneous item ($10).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 1:29 p.m. on Aug. 9 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The found property includes Bronze SL .43 Caliber ammunition.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 8:41 a.m. on Aug. 9 at N Cedros Av, Solana Beach. The female victim, 44, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0).

Crystal Mayne, 34, was arrested at 3:3o p.m. on Aug. 9 at S Melrose Dr, Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor contempt of court (disobeying court orders), felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), felony burglary (residential), and misdemeanor vandalism. The male victim, 36, reported no injuries, but reported damaged miscellaneous items ($200).