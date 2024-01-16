Man fatally struck by Amtrak train in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — A man was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Carlsbad today.

The collision happened about 12:30 p.m. near the Carlsbad Village Station, where sheriff’s officials say the victim was hit by a southbound train. Paramedics attended to the man, but he died at the scene.

The fatality prompted delays for multiple passenger trains operating between San Diego and Los Angeles.

The fatal collision was the fourth instance of a train striking and killing someone in the county over the past few days.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, one man was struck by a Coaster train in Sorrento Valley and about five hours later, another man was hit by a Coaster train near the intersection of Pacific Highway and Sassafras Street near downtown. In Encinitas, a BNSF freight train struck a man fatally on Saturday night.