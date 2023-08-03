Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from July 18 to July 26 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a burglary vehicle at 11:37 a.m. on July 18 at 200 24th Street, Del Mar. The male victim, 60, reported a destroyed automobile/ light truck ($50,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 1:30 p.m. on July 18 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 40, reported a destroyed automobile/ light truck ($1,000).

Michael, 45, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 1:43 p.m. on July 18 at 2600 Temple Heights Drive, Oceanside.

Moore, 64, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 1:51 p.m. on July 18 at 800 Coast Highway, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 2:16 p.m. on July 18 at 2800 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 30, reported a stolen automobile/ light truck ($17,000).

Kaverious, 58, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 2:35 p.m. on July 18 at 2900 Industry Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 2:57 p.m. on July 18 at 700 Arden Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported an apparent minor injury.

Huft, 39, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 3:10 p.m. on July 18 at 3700 Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Cervantes, 38, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 3:20 p.m. on July 18 at Vista Transit Center on 100 Olive Avenue, Vista.

Kentros, 50, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 3:41 p.m. on July 18 at 2800 Auto Parkway, Escondido.

Valenzuela, 67, was arrested at 4:33 p.m. on July 18 at the Encinitas Transit Center on 25 East D Street, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for violation of parole.

Castellano, 25, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. on July 18 at the Vista Transit Center on 100 Olive Avenue, Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for violation of parole.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a follow-up investigation at 6:59 p.m. on July 18 at The North Coastal Sheriff’s Office on 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The County of San Diego reported annoying calls to 911.

Wolfe, 38, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. on July 18 at 1300 Rubenstein Avenue, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for the cause of harm/death of the elderly. The male victim, 80, reported minor apparent injuries.

Nagy, 43, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. on July 18 on North Vulcan Avenue/ Sunset Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and use/under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies reposed to a call for a robbery at 7:31 p.m. on July 18 at Sprouts, 1300 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The company reported miscellaneous stolen food items ($1,738.53)

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a recovered stolen vehicle at 9:29 a.m. on July 18 on 26th Street, Del Mar. The female victim, 27, reported a recovered automobile/ light truck (50,000).

Silva, 27, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. on July 18 at Rancho Day School on 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for false personation of another and a felony bench warrant.

Ortiz, 39, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 12:17 p.m. on July 18 at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 12:40 a.m. on July 19 at 100 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 22, reported miscellaneous stolen items.

Vedrene, 51, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. on July 19 at 100 Neptune Avenue, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony burglary.

Ullman, 55, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant and another agency’s warrant at 9:24 a.m. on July 19 on Topeka Street, Oceanside.

Bridgwaters, 35, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 9:24 a.m. on July 19 on Topeka Street, Oceanside.

Pratt, 66, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant and a bench warrant at 9:32 a.m. on July 19 on Topeka Street, Oceanside.

Stevenson, 38, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 10:01 a.m. on July 19 on Oceanside Blvd and El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 10:58 a.m. on July 19 at 500 Lynwood Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 19, reported a stolen computer ($3,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 11:43 a.m. on July 19 at 1300 Lake Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 40, reported stolen plants ($500).

Ormos, 19, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 2:12 p.m. on July 19 at 2800 Industry Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for extortion at 5:53 p.m. on July 19 at 1400 Avenida De Las Adelsas, Encinitas. The female victim, 49, reported stolen US currency ($500).

McKeon, 63, was arrested at 6:24 p.m. on July 19 at 1300 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for being drunk in public (alcohol, drugs, or combo).

Kelly, 30, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 7:30 p.m. on July 19 at 600 Crouch Street, Oceanside.

Sunderlin, 55, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant and another agency’s warrant at 8:43 a.m. on July 19 at the Oceanside Transit Center on 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Voita, 58, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 8:50 a.m. on July 19 at the Oceanside Transit Center on 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 9:22 p.m. on July 19 at the Chevron on 3000 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff By the Sea. The company reported 2 destroyed construction/ heavy equipment vehicles totaling ($16,000).

Khalil, 19, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. on July 20 on North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for 2 charges of a DUI causing bodily injury (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 7:49 a.m. on July 20 at 1800 Crest Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 63, reported stolen personal identifying information (521.39).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 9:58 a.m. on July 20 at 600 Requeza Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 60, reported a destroyed construction/ heavy equipment vehicle ($5,000).

Sheriff’s deputies respond to a call for a medical examiner’s case at 10:25 a.m. on July 20 at 2500 Montgomery Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim is being kept confidential.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a person down at 10:42 a.m. on July 20 at the Rite Aid on 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 76, reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 4:48 p.m. on July 20 at the Home Goods on 200 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 51, reported stolen personal identification information, wallet ($50), US currency ($580), credit cards, ATM card, identification cards ($60), and miscellaneous items ($770).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 11:36 p.m. on July 20 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar. The confidential victim reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 12:58 p.m. on July 20 at 500 Calle Montecito, Oceanside. The male victim, 51, was reported as a missing adult.

Allen, 42, was cited and released for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, driving without a valid driver’s license, and expired registration at 2:25 a.m. on July 21 at Birmingham Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a Tarasoff at 1:33 p.m. on July 21 at Scripps Encinitas on 300 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 63, reported miscellaneous incidents.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:32 p.m. on July 21 at 1300 Greenlake Drive, Encinitas. The found property reported was marijuana.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a citizen assist at 6:15 p.m. on July 21 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar.

Gill, 33, was arrested at 6:44 p.m. on July 21 at 900 Melba Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for driving without a driver’s license, a DUI (alcohol), and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Sherrifs’ deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 8:24 p.m. on July 21 at 300 Lone Jack Road Encinitas. The female victim, 82, has been reported as a missing adult.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 10:26 p.m. on July 21 at the L’Auberge Hotel on 1500 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 30, reported apparent minor injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 11:16 p.m. on July 21 at the l’Auberge Hotel on 1500 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 43, reported apparent minor injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a recovered stolen vehicle at 12:42 p.m. on July 21 at 200 La Veta Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 36, reported a recovered automobile/ light truck ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 7:01 a.m. on July 22 at 400 South El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 60, reported a stolen automobile/ light truck ($7,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 7:44 a.m. on July 22 at 600 Sweat Pea Place, Encinitas. The female victim, 44, reported a stolen purse ($200), US currency ($600), credit cards, an identification card ($36), keys ($1), and a speaker ($250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 10:03 a.m. on July 22 at My Favorite Bakery on 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 25, reported a stolen bag ($15), wallet ($1), credit cards, US currency ($40), and keys ($3).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 2:24 p.m. on July 22 at 1200 Birmingham Drive, Encinitas. The male victim 62, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 8:03 a.m. on July 22 at 200 Smilax Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 73, reported a stolen automobile/ light truck (7,000).

Dole, 24, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. on July 22 at East E Street/ Volcan Avenue, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for being a fugitive from justice with a warrant out for their arrest.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a robbery at 11:25 p.m. on July 22 at 1100 Nardo Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 38, reported apparent minor injuries and stolen US currency ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 12:19 p.m. on July 22 at 600 Sweet Pea Place, Encinitas. The male victim, 18, reported a stolen wallet ($350), keys ($1), and personal identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 11:58 a.m. on July 23 at Rite Aid on 400 Santa Fe Drive. The company reported stolen miscellaneous items ($34.99).

Falato, 41, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. on July 23 at Rite Aid on 400 Santa Fe Drive and booked at Vista Detention Facility for petty theft and disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Aaronian, 47, was arrested at 1:58 a.m. on July 24 at 2100 Coast Blvd, Del Mar and booked at Vista Detention Facility for battery on a peace officer and resisting a peace officer with minor injury.

Sarmiento, 35, was cited and released at 7:32 a.m. on July 24 at the Escondido Transit Center on 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Perez, 19, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 9:04 a.m. on July 24 at the Escondido Transit Center on 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Lopez Alguera, 24, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 10:18 a.m. on July 24 at South Tremont Street & Wisconsin Avenue, Oceanside.

Wheeler, 57, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. on July 24 at 1300 Tremont Street, Oceanside and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a PRCS violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 12:03 p.m. on July 24 at the Target on 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The company reported miscellaneous stolen clothing ($99.98), miscellaneous food items ($14.88), and miscellaneous household goods ($26.98).

Olivarria, 29, was arrested at 12:55 p.m. on July 24 on Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad and booked at Vista Detention Facility for resisting peace of an officer and grand theft.

Ramirez, 36, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 12:57 p.m. on July 24 at 900 West Mission Avenue, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 1:11 p.m. on July 24 at Dicks Sporting Goods on 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The company reported miscellaneous stolen clothing totalling ($230.60) and stolen gloves ($60).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a calf or grand theft at 6:30 p.m. on July 24 at Sprouts on 600 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The company reported stolen miscellaneous items ($2,400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 1:43 a.m. on July 25 at the 7-Eleven at 100 West Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The female victim, 21, reported stolen personal identifying information and a found electronic notebook.

Zarantonello, 36, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 9:44 a.m. on July 25 at the Oceanside Transit Center on 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 9:59 a.m. on July 25 at 800 University Avenue, San Diego. The male victim, 43, reported a found cell phone.

Ulloa, 30, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 11:24 a.m. on July 25 at the El Camino Real Sprinter Station on 1500 El Camino Real, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 11:49 a.m. on July 25 at 1000 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 50, reported 2 stolen cell phones ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 1:30 p.m. on July 25 at 1400 Rainbow Ridge Lane, Encinitas. The female victim, 37, reported stolen credit cards, and stolen personal identifying information ($733)

Morales, 47, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 2:21 p.m. on July 25 at 2100 Barham Drive, San Marcos.

Mauser, 45, was cited and released for a misdemeanor bench warrant at 2:42 p.m. on July 25 at the Escondido Transit Center on 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Varoz, 54 was arrested at 2:49 p.m. on July 25 at the Encinitas Community Park on 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony on a bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 3:02 p.m. on July 25 at 1400 Spanish Bay Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 56, reported stolen credit cards and stolen personal identifying information ($1,593).

Montecino, 46, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 3:08 p.m. on July 25 at Mission Avenue and Quince Street, Escondido.

Frutos, 24, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 3:08 p.m. on July 25 at Mission Avenue and Quince Street, Escondido.

Santovigil, 25, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 3:08 p.m. on Mission Avenue and Quince Street, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for theft at 3:22 p.m. on July 25 at 400 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The female victim, 46, reported stolen US currency ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 3:28 p.m. on July 25 at 1700 Freda Lane, Encinitas. The male victim, 60, reported no apparent injuries.

Krawczyk, 29, was cited and released for battery on a person at 3:28 p.m. on July 25 at 1700 Freda Lane, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a recovered vehicle at 5:25 p.m. on July 25 Las Banderas Drive and San Andreas Drive, Solana Beach. The male victims, 21 & 45, reported a stolen and recovered automobile/ light truck ($30,000).

Choate, 58, was arrested at 7:24 a.m. on July 25 at the Encinitas Community Park on 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Center for a probation violation.

Breider, 35, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 7:24 a.m. on July 25 at the Encinitas Community Park on 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Szilagyi, 45, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. on July 25 on South Coast Highway 101 and Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for spousal abuse with a minor injury.

Clark, 37, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 8:04 a.m. on July 25 at 700 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 8:45 p.m. on July 25 at 1100 Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach. The male victim, 37, reported a stolen camera ($179.99).

Balderas, 30, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 7:12 a.m. on July 26 at Fountain Car Wash on 1300 North Santa Fe Drive, Vista.

Hernandez, 23, was arrested at 7:40 a.m. on July 26 at the Vista Transit Center on 100 Olive Avenue, Vista, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Gomez, 26, was cited and released for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 7:56 a.m. on July 26 at the Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway.

Kramer, 44, was cited and released for possession of a controlled substance at 8:07 a.m. on July 26 at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Baltadano, 33, was arrested at 9:55 a.m. on July 26 at 300 South Melrose Drive, Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a probation violation.

Pike, 38, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on a bench warrant at 1:17 p.m. on July 26 at the 7-Eleven on 400 North Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos.

Hoganson, 32, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 2:57 p.m. on July 26 at 2500 El Camino Del Norte, Carlsbad.

Montgomery, 38, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 2:57 p.m. on July 26 at 2500 El Camino Del Norte, Carlsbad.

Ordonez, 31, was arrested at 3:54 p.m. on July 26 at 600 Crouch Street, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a PRCS violation.

Hernandez, 44, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. on July 26 at Tide Beach Park on 200 Solana Vista Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Ward, 40 was cited and released for a misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant at 8:21 p.m. on July 26 at 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Stanton, 51, was cited and released for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance without prescription at 9:44 p.m. on July 26 at Lazy Acres Market, 100 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 12:01 p.m. on July 26 at the Encinitas Community Park on 400 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 34, reported a stolen bicycle ($1700) and a lock ($50).

