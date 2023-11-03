Woman, 66, last seen in Ramona reported missing

RAMONA — A 66-year-old woman last seen in Ramona on Nov. 2 was reported missing.

Zita Swanson was last seen in the 700 block of G Street, near Seventh Street, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Family members told sheriff’s officials that Swanson walked away from her home and has not returned, causing them to grow concerned about her whereabouts.

Deputies described Swanson as a 5-foot-5-inch tall Hispanic woman weighing 174 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater and blue pants.

According to the sheriff’s department, Swanson has no cellphone or personal belongings with her and has a history of leaving home.

Anyone with information regarding Swanson’s whereabouts was urged to call 911 or the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

Read more local crime news here, including Weekly Crime Reports and Daily Arrest Logs for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County.