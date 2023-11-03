Unattended candle starts fire in Oceanside apartment

OCEANSIDE — An unattended candle on the second story of an Oceanside apartment complex today was blamed for a fire that displaced six residents and caused an evacuation of neighboring residents, the fire department said.

The fire was reported at 1:20 a.m. Friday at the Presidio Apartments on 4490 Mission Ave., according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

The fire, which originated on the second floor because of an unattended candle, was detected by a functioning smoke alarm, the fire department said.

“We are grateful that the installed smoke alarm detected the fire in its early stages, preventing a potentially disastrous outcome,” the OFD said in a statement. “We urge our community members to exercise caution when using candles and to ensure that smoke alarms in their homes are in working order.”

Read more local crime news here, including Weekly Crime Reports and Daily Arrest Logs for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County.