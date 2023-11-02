The Coast News Group
The new STEM center at Del Dios Academy in Escondido. Photo courtesy of the Escondido Union School District.
Del Dios Academy celebrates two new student centers

ESCONDIDO – The Escondido Union School District recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize two new “state-of-the-art” buildings at the Del Dios Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Visual and Performing Arts Centers total 52,000 square feet of science labs, faculty lounges, collaborative workspaces and 34 classrooms. The district considers the new buildings as “milestones in EUSD’s vision to actualize the unlimited potential of every learner at the school district,” according to district spokesperson Susana Villegas.

Both centers were funded by Proposition E, which Escondido voters approved in 2014.

“The new Del Dios Academy STEM and Visual and Performing Arts Centers will support high-quality, rigorous education that inspires our students to achieve their potential and be the innovators of tomorrow,” said Superintendent Luis Rankins-Ibarra at the Oct. 26 ceremony.”

 

Escondido Union School District recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 26 to celebrate the opening of two new student centers at Del Dios Academy. From left to right: Superintendent Luis Rankins-Ibarra, Principal Lisa Pitard, Del Dios eighth grader and ASB President Albert Granillo, Board President Mark Olson, Board Vice President Frank Huston, Board Clerk Joan Gardner, and Board Members Zesty Harper and Doug Paulson. Photo courtesy of the Escondido Union School District.

 

“Today, we thank everyone who supported and helped to build these cutting-edge facilities – our families, educators, staff, community partners, board of directors and especially the voters of Escondido,” Rankins-Ibarra continued. “They believed in their school district and voted for the funding to build these Centers so that EUSD can continue to inspire learning for future generations of Escondido children.”

Designed by HMC Architects and built by Lusardi Construction, the “ultra-modern” STEM and Visual and Performing Arts Centers are built around the concept of student- centric, rather than a teacher-centric, classrooms.

The Escondido Union School District serves more than 14,000 students in preschool through 8th grade at 24 campuses in the city of Escondido.

