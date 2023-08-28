Who’s News: 9/1/23

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Arran Fahey of Oceanside made the president’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland.

DEAN’S LIST

Mara Davis of Oceanside made the dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland.

ART NIGHT

JP Wackenstedt of San Diego is one of four artists whose work will be on display through Oct. 19 at the Encinitas Community Center Civic Art Space. A reception will be held Sept. 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

CODE TALKERS

The North San Diego Young Marines of Vista joined more than 175 Young Marines and adult volunteers from across the country in Window Rock, Arizona, on Aug. 14 to learn from Navajo Code Talkers, who were considered heroes in World War II, and their families.

ARTIST AWARD

Volunteer and artist Trevor Coopersmith received the 2023 Surfing Madonna Artist Award.

LOCAL AUTHOR

Bonsall author Ocean Strata released his new book, “Near On,” about the duality of all people.

OUTSTANDING VOLUNTEERS

Suzie Perry and Pam Pacilio were recognized as volunteers of the year for their many hours working on several Assistance League Rancho San Dieguito programs.

ART GUILD

The San Diego Art Guild swore in its new board of directors on Aug. 21, including new president Janet Scura.

LABOR DAY

Mission Trails Regional Park in San Diego was voted in a statewide poll as Californians’ top location for a Labor Day barbecue.