Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 5:33 p.m. on Sept. 24 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for misdemeanor petty theft. The victim (confidential) reported a stolen bicycle ($700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 9:22 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Stonebridge Lane, Rancho Santa Fe, for felony vandalism. The female victim, 44, reported a vandalized automobile or light truck ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:09 p.m. on Sept. 24 at SD County Fairgrounds, 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, for misdemeanor battery. The male victims, 34 and 46, reported no apparent injury

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:09 p.m. on Sept. 24 at SD County Fairgrounds, 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, for misdemeanor battery. The victim, LobsterHaus, reported stolen money ($60).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:36 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, for felony burglary (residential). The victims, 30 and 59, reported a stolen bicycle ($1000).

Coffey, 53, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Via Cantabria and Via Montecito, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:37 p.m. on Sept. 24 at 3rd Street, Encinitas, for felony burglary (residential). The male victim, 38, reported a stolen computer ($1000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:43 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Moonlight Beach, 400 West B Street, Encinitas, for lost property. The female victim, 63, reported a lost article.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 6:09 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, for fraud. The female victim, 64, reported stolen money ($2000).

Olmos, 28, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 9:47 a.m. on Sept. 25 at West Mission Avenue, Escondido.

Giordano, 54, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 8:57 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Mendez, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 7:19 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:32 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Clark Avenue, Encinitas, for miscellaneous incidents.

Saname, 34, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. on Sept. 25 at West E Street, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony possession or purchase for sale of narcotics or controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 6:26 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Coast Highway 101, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor exhibit of a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The male victim, 53, reported no apparent injuries.

Arellano, 33, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:42 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Cambridge Avenue, Encinitas, for felony vandalism. The victims, a female, 29, and a male, 28, reported a vandalized automobile/light truck ($25,000) and automobile/light truck ($13,000).

Durbin, 29, was arrested at 7:33 p.m. on Sept. 25 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony vandalism and stalking.

Nelson, 37, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. on Sept. 25 at State Street and Grand Avenue, Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony parole violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 2:23 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Leo Hamel Jewelers, 400 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, for felony burglary (vehicle) and getting credit/etc. other’s ID. The female victim, 60, reported stolen a purse ($80), money ($700), keys ($30), necklace ($180), ATM card, and identification card or document.

Rhoads, 29, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Turner Avenue, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony other agency’s warrant.

Valladares, 49, was cited and released at 9:42 a.m. on Sept. 25 at West Mission Avenue, Escondido, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 10:43 a.m. on Sept. 25 at Oceanside Transit Center, 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for misdemeanor vandalism. The victim, North County Transit District, reported a vandalized wall ($340).

Michael, 45, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 9:24 a.m. on Sept. 26 at Emerald Drive and Temple Heights, Oceanside.

Faulhaber, 22, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 at Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Parrott, 48, was arrested at 3:00 p.m. on Sept. 26 at College Station, 4100 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Bagelle, 46, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Swami’s Beach, 1300 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (drugs and alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 4:56 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Dulin Road and Lake Circle Drive, Fallbrook, for found property (keys).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 12:29 p.m. on Sept. 26 at TJ Maxx, 3300 Rosecrans Street, San Diego, for misdemeanor shoplifting. The victim, TJ Maxx, reported stolen and recovered miscellaneous ($310.35).

Owens, 54, was cited and released at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 at TJ Maxx, 3300 Rosecrans Street, San Diego, for misdemeanor shoplifting.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1:56 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Advanced Orthopaedics, 300 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, for felony burglary. The victim, Advanced Orthopaedics, reported stolen money ($260) and drug/narcotic paraphernalia equipment ($600).

Rodriguez, 57, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 2:55 p.m. on Sept. 26 at East Vista Way, Vista.

Torres, 22, and Espinoza, 26, were cited and released at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 26 at TJ Maxx, 3300 Rosecrans Street, San Diego, for misdemeanor shoplifting. The victim, a clothing company, reported 11 stolen and recovered purses ($411.90).

Messer, 34, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Oceanside Transit Center, 100 South Tremont Street, Oceanside, and booked for felony parole violation.

Gonzalez, 25, was cited and released at 9:01 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 8:19 a.m. on Sept. 27 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for miscellaneous incidents. The victim reported a stolen cellular phone ($1000), miscellaneous clothing ($100), and miscellaneous items ($100) on Sept. 17 at Camino De La Plaza, San Ysidro.

Enriquez, 19, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Camp Pendleton and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony other agency’s warrants.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 11:03 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Santa Inez, Solana Beach, for felony obtaining money, etc., by false pretenses. The female victim, 70, reported stolen money ($1800).

Flores, 35, was cited and released at 3:26 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Solana Beach Transit Center, 100 North Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

Gonzales, 25, was arrested at 8:27 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Escondido Transit Center, 700 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony other agency’s warrant.

Quintana, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Olive Avenue, Vista.

Gillette, 36, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Black Market, Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for a felony bench warrant.

Gil, 36, was arrested at 1:43 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Community Resource Center, 1500 West D Street and 2nd Street, Encinitas, for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Matias, 26, was arrested at 8:49 p.m. on Sept. 27 at South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor driving without a valid driver’s license and DUI (alcohol).

Heers, 26, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony other agency’s warrant.

