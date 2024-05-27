Who’s News: 5/31/24

SPRING GRADUATES

The following students graduated from their respective colleges and universities: Shaylise Sylvester of Oceanside from the University of Alaska; Jeremiah Christian Saguin of Carlsbad, Catie Anne Pentlarge of Oceanside and Olivia Lucille Marcotte of San Marcos from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Megan Gee of Oceanside from Regis College in Massachusetts; Ethan Benas of Carmel Valley from Ohio Wesleyan University; Liam Martin of Oceanside and Magdalena Jones, Eli Pregerson and Elijah Rejto of Carlsbad from Harvey Mudd College; and Neleh Coleman of Oceanside from Angelo State University in Texas.

GATES SCHOLARSHIP

Del Lago Academy graduating senior Angela Calderon Pio has received the Gates Scholarship to attend Harvard University in Cambridge Massachusetts. The scholarship — only awarded to 300 eligible high school students nationwide — will cover her full cost of attendance that is not already covered by financial aid and provide mentorship and career development throughout her college education.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

The following students were named to the president’s list at their respective universities: Arran Fahey of Oceanside at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland; Hannah Johnson of Carlsbad, Melody Vega of Oceanside and Ashley Glazer of San Marcos at Utah Tech University.

PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLAR

Paolo Antonio Martino of Encinitas, a senior majoring in financial information and analysis, was named a presidential scholar for the spring 2024 semester at Clarkson University in New York.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students were named to the dean’s list at their respective colleges and universities: Tyson Robinson of Vista at Lincoln University of Missouri; Maddi Exon of San Marcos at Utah Tech University; Mara Davis of Oceanside at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland; Sam Barney-Gibbs of Carlsbad and Alfonso Young of Del Mar at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania; and Neleh Coleman of Oceanside at Angelo State University in Texas.

DAY OF EXCELLENCE

Christopher Moehl of Oceanside was among over 250 students whose outstanding academic work was showcased during the 2024 Baldwin Wallace University Ovation Day of Excellence on April 25 in Berea, Ohio. Moehl, a graduate of El Camino High School majoring in engineering, presented, “An Economic Analysis of M2DCON Capstone Project.”

DISTINGUISHED SCHOOLS

Two schools in the San Dieguito Union High School District, Canyon Crest Academy and Pacific Trails Middle School, received the California Distinguished Schools Award.

LEARN BY DISCOVERY

The Grauer School, an independent school in Encinitas, raised $240,000 at its “Glitz, Glam & Grauer: A 1920s Game Night Gala” to benefit the students’ “Learn by Discovery” experiences.

MENTAL HEALTH CARE

Campus Clinic has received a $749,062 grant through the Child and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative to provide mental health interventions and other services for students in the Vista Unified School District.

BEST ACTRESS

Grace Howard, a resident of Encinitas and junior at Cathedral Catholic High School, was nominated for best female actress by the Broadway San Diego Awards. She was nominated for her role as Hope in Cole Porter’s production of “Anything Goes.”

SURF PHOTOGRAPHY

Several Oceanside Unified School District students placed high in the AR Gurrey Jr. Surf Photography Competition hosted by the Oceanside Surf Museum:

• Oceanside High School junior Jesus Montano Perez’s winning photograph, “Display,” showcased members of the OHS surf team,

• OHS sophomore Colin DuBois won first place in the Surf Action category for “Dawn Patrol,”

• OHS junior Alan Carter won first place in the Surf Portraits category for “Oside Log Walker,”

• El Camino High School sophomore Alberto Salazar won second place in the Boards, Equipment & Surf Cars category with his “Life Watch” photograph,

• OHS students, sophomore Angel Rodriguez and freshman Ethan Thoresen, both received honorable mentions for their photos as well.

YOUTH ART

The North Coastal Art Gallery awarded the following youth artists awards of excellence through its 28th Inspire Annual Youth Exhibit: Hannah Dougherty, Fiona Pavez, Blake Weber, Jaelynn Heeren, Jaxon Orlando, Daniela Castrillon, Harper Chambers, Ruby Chan, Sullivan Pence, Aria Remmen, Camille Padilla, Hailey Sanders, Lily Thornberry and Stella Snook. Honorable mentions were awarded to Norah Walsh, Mila Sotelo, Troie Thomas, Kennedy Canning and Abigail Wong.

OPERATION DUFFEL BAG

The Assistance League of Inland North County recently provided 64 duffel bags for graduating seniors experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity in the Escondido Union High School District through their Operation Duffel Bag Program. Each participating student received an extra-large backpack that included over $250 in gift cards to Walmart, Target and local fast-food restaurants, plus 35 items worth approximately $450 including a bath towel, pillow and pillowcase, sleeping bag, portable power bank, wall charger, water bottle, among other items.

DONATION DAY

The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC recently awarded $11,000 in scholarships to 10 high school seniors: Valeria Perez Martin and Emelin Sanchez of Guajome Park Academy; Kayleen Speller and Briseida Lobato of Mission Vista High School; Daniela Malfavon and Savanna Navadel of Rancho Buena Vista High School; Brenda Sophia Jaimes and Emily Alaniz of Vista High School; Anthony Hernandez of Maj Gen Raymond Murray High School; and Rebekah Brisby of North County Trade Tech High School.

The club also donated $14,900 to 11 local non-profit organizations: Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, Angel Faces, Bella Mente Montessori Academy, Escondido Adventist Academy, Gently Hugged, Meals with Love, Operation Hope – North County, San Diego Center for the Blind, Solutions for Change, Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts, Vista Community Clinic, Autism Society of San Diego, Blissful Seeds, Shine Project Foundation and Moonlight Cultural Foundation (Youth Theatre).

PAID INTERNSHIPS

The Prebys Foundation has awarded a $500,000 two-year grant to TrueCare, a nonprofit healthcare provider in San Diego and Riverside counties, for an initiative to provide paid internships and scholarships for students in the MiraCosta College Medical Assistant program.

NEW COO OF RAIL

North County Transit District has hired Tom Tulley to serve as the agency’s Chief Operations Officer of Rail.

PRODUCTS DIRECTOR

Fieldsheer, a Carlsbad-based temperature-controlled apparel company, appointed Karin Trevino to Director of Products.

STONE BREWING

Sapporo-Stone Brewing is now brewing all of Sapporo’s beers for the U.S. market out of Escondido, doubling its output in under two years through a $20 million expansion of the brewery.