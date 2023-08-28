LeucadiART Walk takes over Hwy 101

ENCINITAS — Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia was brimming on Sunday with artists displaying their creative works for thousands of visitors during the 17th annual LeucadiART Walk.

The walk, organized by the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association, distinguishes itself from other art markets by being free from corporate sellers or imported goods. Instead, visitors enjoy fine art and handmade wares from artists both local and from throughout California, along with food, beer and live music.

Some artists, like Frank Wessels of Santa Cruz, have been selling art at the walk for many years. In his tent at Leucadia Roadside Park, Wessels displays his linoleum and woodcut prints that he has been making for decades, featuring landscapes and oceanic motifs.

“I think the people here are awesome and very positive. It’s fun to talk art with people,” said Wessels, a seven-year veteran of the event.

A few tents away, Kate Joiner of Carlsbad also captures the local beauty of the North County coast in her unique paintings. Her neon-imbued landscapes of Coast Highway and iconic spots like Swami’s and Boneyard Beach draw in viewers.

“I kind of do it in an intuitive way, and see where it’s going,” Joiner, at LeucadiART Walk for her second year, said of her work.

Along with viewing art scattered between seven “artist pavilions” along the 101, folks also enjoyed libations at the beer garden, visited local brick-and-mortar restaurants and shops, and jammed to live music. Young children took a brush to their own canvases in a guided painting class.

Visitors also had the chance to view artists in action at the event. Artist Skye Walker created live art on the wall of 101 Wine Co., refreshing and adding to his preexisting mural at the site.