Who’s News: 7/18/25

BEST COUPLE

Local couple Hannah and Casey Riffel have made it to the Top 20 of the national competition, America’s Favorite Couple. Hannah, an Encinitas native, met Casey at Moonlight Beach as teenagers, where it was love at first sight. Four years later on the same day, they were married. Since then, the couple has navigated life side-by-side, including the devastating loss of their daughter, Noelle. If the couple were to win the competition’s $20,000, they would use part of the prize to prepare for their growing family and donate to hospitals in need of “cold cribs,” which are devices that give grieving families more time to say goodbye — something they wish they had for their daughter. To vote for the Riffels by July 17, 7 p.m. PDT, visit https://americasfavcouple.org/2025/casey-and-hannah.

NEW ALBUM

Local singer-songwriter Darius Degher is planning to release his latest album, “Rhyme in the Wreckage,” on Aug. 8. The album will feature 10 new songs with lyrics drawing on the artist’s background as a poet. His single from the album, “Ode to California,” was recently released and can be heard here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Oc9FrM7tdM

COLLEGE GRADUATES

The following students graduated from their respective universities: Emma Gonzales with a Master of Science and Matthew Hollingsworth with a Doctor of Medical Science, both of Oceanside, from Pacific University in Oregon; and Alexander Balikian and Jason Tang, both of San Diego, with bachelor degrees in biology, from Tufts University in Massachusetts.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

Kierstin Remensperger of San Diego was named to the spring chancellor’s list at the University of Arkansas, which honors full-time students who earn 4.0 grade point averages.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the spring dean’s list at their respective colleges and universities: Tony Shen of San Diego at Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania; Madison Sawyer of Vista at University of Alaska Fairbanks; Madi Thornal of San Diego at Millikin University in Illinois; L.J. Turner of Oceanside and Ford Peterson of Solana Beach at St. Olaf College in Minnesota; Paige Kroyer Estes and William Terrence Yingling McCormick, both of Carlsbad, and Brandon Adam Benkler-Iglewicz of Del Mar at Furman University in South Carolina; and Devon Owen of Encinitas, Mia Vassilovski of Del Mar, Anna Liu and Yasmina Torres of San Marcos, and Lucie Babcock, Alexander Balikian, Karen Bei, Marc Berger, Ivan Li, Reese Reckles, Jason Tang and Alina Xie of San Diego at Tufts University.

ARCHITECTURE CLASS

Starting this fall, Palomar College will offer a new architecture and design class inspired by James Hubbell’s approach to building as part of the college’s newly accredited four-year baccalaureate architecture program. The course focuses on Hubbell’s techniques, including his application of native materials and use of biomimicry to improve sustainable design.

MUSIC MEN

The Music Men Chorus is seeking additional singers for its December holiday concerts. The group performs four-part, close-harmony songs arranged in barbershop a cappella style with “ringing” chords.” To join, attend several rehearsals per month between July and the end of the year to learn a core group of holiday songs. Rehearsals are Tuesdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at San Marcos Lutheran Church, 3419 Grand Avenue. No formal audition required, just a voice check.

SOROPTIMIST BOARD

The Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland held its 72nd Installation of Officers at a brunch on June 21, where the following new board members were installed: President Jennifer Luz-Olson, Vice President Runa Gunnars, Secretary Karen Thompson, Treasurer Aleta Dirdo, Director Dyana Preti, and delegates Nancy Schaedler, Eden Weinberger, Sherry Luz and Thoralinda Soyland. The club is part of a global women’s organization that seeks to educate and empower women and girls.

LUAU FUNDRAISER

Scripps Health supporters Bill and Janie Rohn transformed their Rancho Santa Fe home on June 12 into tropical paradise for the Scripps Spinoff Luau, which raised $525,000 to support the oncology nutrition program at Scripps Cancer Center. More than 140 supporters attended, and an additional $100,000 was raised to help Scripps acquire cutting-edge radiation oncology equipment. Sponsors also included Ella and Han Helders, Brooke Koehler, and Susan and Steve Mollenkopf.