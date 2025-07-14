Lightsabers, stormtrooper helmets and more on display at museum

SAN DIEGO — The Force will be strong at the San Diego Comic-Con Museum today, as a Star Wars memorabilia exhibit will open for a brief period before going up for auction.

Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies are partnering on the “Echoes from the Galaxy” exhibit, which will run for two weeks before the live and online auction commences Sunday, July 27.

Some of the highlights include:

— “A New Hope” screen-used Stormtrooper helmet exhibited at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library’s 2024 exhibition “Defending America and the Galaxy: Star Wars and SDI,” and “believed to be featured in scenes on Tatooine as a “Sandtrooper” helmet,” contact says;

— Original production-used Death Star surface pieces including a hand-painted two-sided cardboard “tower”;

— “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” lightsaber props from Ewan McGregor, Liam Neeson and Ray Park (“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Qui-Gon Jinn,” and “Darth Maul,” respectively); and

— Mark Hamill’s (“Luke Skywalker”) “Return of the Jedi” production-made lightsaber.

The collection has been assembled by some of a galaxy far, far away’s biggest fans: Steve Sansweet (author, chairman and founder of Rancho-Obi-Wan, the Guinness World Record holder for largest Star Wars memorabilia collection), Gus Lopez (founder of the Bobacabana), Duncan Jenkins (founder of the Sithsonian) and Lisa Stevens and Vic Wertz (founders of the Imperial Archives).

Julien’s and TCM held a similar event last year, timed to coincide with San Diego Comic-Con. In 2024, the organizations compiled props and costumes from “Harry Potter” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Comics franchises.

The San Diego Comic-Con Museum is open Thursdays through Tuesdays (closed Wednesdays) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is in Balboa Park at 2131 Pan American Plaza.