Who’s News: 7/5/24

COLLEGE GRADUATES

The following students graduated from their respective colleges and universities: Catherine Terrell-Rodriguez of Oceanside from Graceland University in Iowa; Ethan Pereira of Carlsbad from Kettering University in Michigan; Giana Heaviland of Carlsbad, Nicholas Gardner of San Marcos and Lin Welsh of Encinitas from Rochester Institute of Technology in New York; and Lucas Reed of San Diego, Jonathan Lockwood of San Marcos, and Sofia King and Naomi Ryder of Solana Beach from the University of Mississippi.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Nathan Hartmann of San Diego was named to the president’s list at Mississippi State University.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective colleges and universities: Samantha Kissner of San Marcos at Hollins University in Virginia; Mallory Johnson of Del Mar at Bates College in Maine; Joshua Bourgeot of Encinitas and Dennis Li and Angela Lam of San Diego at Rochester Institute of Technology; and Catie Anne Pentlarge of Oceanside and Lucas Rowden of Solana Beach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

HONOR SOCIETY

Samantha Correll of Oceanside was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Mercer University in Georgia.

GRAUER GRADS

The Grauer School had 25 Class of 2024 seniors graduate this year having earned more than $5.8 million in merit scholarships: Aviya Afra, Kai Agsten, Karina Arens, Victoria Arens, Shaun Barsness, Carson Bauer, Cooper Branch, Aiden Brinker, Kendall Bristol, Gabriella Colombo, Kai Dekleermaeker, Eli Dye, Colin Edwards, Tahlia Fisch, Jasper Halterman, Nicholas Hong, Amber Jiang, Lana Lippe, Gavin McLoughlin, Emerson Mese Gilbert, Mac Rambur, Charlotte Rosa, Sarai Scofield, Lily Tanghe and Alex Voigtlander.

NEW CHEF

Escondido native Anna Adams has been named the new pastry chef at Georges at the Cove in La Jolla. The 2014 Orange Glen High School graduate replaces Aly Lyng, who left to take a position at downtown’s Pendry San Diego.

SILVER SURFER

The California Surf Museum has named filmmaker Greg MacGillivray as a 2024 recipient of the Silver Surfer Award, a lifetime achievement award presented annually to surfers who made significant contributions to the culture and lifestyle of the surfing community.

NORTH COUNTY AWARDS

Supervisor Jim Desmond recognized individuals with awards as part of his 2024 State of North County: Eric Weirather, band director at Rancho Buena Vista High School, received the inspirational leader award; Joe Roy, an Oceanside police officer and vice president of the OPD Officers’ Association Board, received the “Getting Stuff Done” award; Jasmine Hernandez as extraordinary youth; Jessica and Davin Waite, local restaurant owners who lost their Brine Box seafood spot in the Oceanside Pier fire, for resiliency; Donnie Dee from the San Diego Rescue Mission for “uplifting the community”; the Oceanside High School Soundwaves Show Choir as “national superstar”; REINS Horsemanship Therapeutic for community service; Chris Geldert, leader of the building and construction pathway at San Marcos High School, for impact service; Carly Starr, executive director of KOCT community television service in Oceanside, received the “The Real News” award; Lori Boody, executive director of the Veterans Association of North County (VANC), received the “Semper Fi” award; Eleanor Evans, an Oceanside Unified School Board trustee, as community advocate; Oceanside Fire Chief Dave Parsons for “Call to Action” during the pier fire; David Ross, editor of the Valley Roadrunner and Escondido Times Advocate, as “Newsmaker of the Year”; and Elmer Royce Williams, a US Navy veteran, for the “Impossible Fight.”

DEPUTY GENERAL

The North County Transit District has promoted Misty Calder to serve as the agency’s deputy general counsel.

STUFF THE BUS

The San Diego County Credit Union is collecting money to purchase back-to-school supplies for students experiencing homelessness as part of the 10th annual Stuff the Bus campaign. Donations will be accepted at all Jersey Mike’s locations in San Diego County, at all SDCCU branch locations or online at sdccu.com/donate until July 31.

PIANO CONCERT

The three winners of the recent Encinitas Youth Piano Concerto Competition received standing ovations during their performance with the North Coast Symphony Orchestra in mid-June. The three winners were Frank Luo, 10, of Long Island, New York; Maxwell Tran, 14, of Orange County; and Luna Lee, 14, of Poway.

BEST MUSIC SCHOOL

Leading Note Studios has been named the Best Music School in San Marcos by the Quality Business Awards.

DOULA PROGRAM

TrueCare, a nonprofit community health center, has launched a new doula service program aimed at tackling racial and ethnic disparities in maternal health outcomes in North San Diego and South Riverside Counties. Trained by the San Diego County Midwives Doula Program, TrueCare doulas will help patients with their provider from prenatal to post-natal care as well as loss support.

CLINIC NEWS

Vista Community Clinic launched its medication assisted treatment (MAT) program to provide support and treatment for individuals struggling with opioid use disorder. The program combines medication management by a primary care clinician, to control withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings, with counseling and behavioral therapies.

VCC has also launched its new diabetes self-management education and support program to provide the necessary tools and knowledge those with diabetes need to manage their condition and lead healthier lives.

Lastly, VCC was recently awarded a five-year contract from the County of San Diego Probation Department to continue its comprehensive credible messenger mentoring program, otherwise known as the Resilience program, which connects youth who have gone through the justice system and other at-risk young adults mentors who guide them in making better decisions and connecting to their communities.