Who’s News: 3/15/24

BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Helene “Elena” Bell, a retired Caltrans landscape architect and longtime Oceanside resident, celebrated her 70th birthday with friends in early March.

SKATEBOARD SCHOLARS

The College Skateboarding Education Association plans to give out at least $50,000 in scholarships to students who maintain good grades, have a financial need, are passionate about skateboarding and contribute to their communities. Applications must be submitted by June 5 at www.collegeskateboarding.com/scholarships.

THE VOICE

Anya True, an Encinitas resident and a contestant on “The Voice,” secured a spot on Team Dan + Shay by singing “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez.

LOCAL AUTHORS

Two North County-based authors, Michelle Gable of Cardiff and Elizabeth St. John of Rancho Santa Fe, will be featured on the “Weaving Fact & Fiction: A Historical Fiction Panel” with their respective novels, “The Beautiful People” and “The Godmother’s Secret” at the San Diego Writers Festival on April 6.

BATTING CAGES

Dingers Batting Cages opened its doors inside the North County Mall in Escondido last weekend. The facility provides state-of-the-art indoor performance training with its ProBatter PX3 baseball and softball pitching simulators.

CLASSICAL SCHOLAR

Classical Academy High School student Jillian Guidry of Escondido earned the Alexander de Guia Memorial Scholarship on Feb. 29. The scholarship is funded by the family of Alexander De Guia, whose mission is to honor their father and his legacy by recognizing outstanding scholars from the Philippines or with Filipino heritage who are leaders in their communities.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the fall dean’s list at Biola University: Jordan Chan, Eliana Cote, Danielle Gmyr, Abigail Larson and Hannah Larson of San Marcos; Christopher Hall and Caeli Willard of Oceanside; George Horton and Isabelle Smith of Encinitas; Eliana Mihlik of Vista; and Becca Petty, Hannah Richards and Kate Taylor of Carlsbad. Madison Sawyer of Vista made the fall dean’s list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

ACADEMIC LEADER

Gabriel Bartoli, an international student at MiraCosta College, was named a 2024 New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar and a 2024 All-USA Academic Team member. He received the highest score in California in the competition and is one of 20 students nationwide to be chosen for the team.

TOP COUGARS

Cal State San Marcos senior forward Jordan Vasquez has been named the CCAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, meanwhile head coach Renee Jimenez was named the CCAA Coach of the Year.

STOCK MARKET CHALLENGE

Hundreds of students from multiple schools across San Diego County, including El Camino High School in Oceanside, will get to experience the rush of the New York Stock Exchange with a fast-paced stock market simulation to gain hands-on investing experience in a risk-free, fun environment on March 21 at the Capdevilla Gillespie Center for Junior Achievement Campus in San Diego.

HALL OF FAME

The Oceanside High School Foundation is seeking nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The deadline to be considered for inclusion is March 30. Nomination forms can be found at www.ohsfoundation.org. Additionally, the deadline to order commemorative tiles that will be installed over the summer on campus walls around the senior fountain and multipurpose room is March 31.

WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS

California Bank & Trust is opening applications for the CB&T Growth Academy in collaboration with the National Association of Women Business Owners San Diego. The business growth accelerator program is designed to educate women on how to make a positive impact and build skills to benefit their communities and scale their businesses. Applicants must have owned their business for over two years, have at least one employee, generate $200,000 in annual revenue and commit to two virtual hours per week to the academy. Applications are open now through April 5 at launchandgrow.org/calbank.

ANIMAL CARE

Encinitas resident Dr. Laura Halsey has opened Tell Tail Moonlight Veterinary Urgent Care at 414 Encinitas Blvd. The animal hospital is addressing the gap between a general veterinary practice and a 24-hour emergency specialty veterinary care.

ITALIAN CLASS

The Italian Cultural Center will begin hosting Italian classes beginning in April both online and in-person at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum. For more information and to register, visit icc-sd.org.

RUBIO’S GRILL

Rubio’s Coastal Grill will open its new flagship restaurant in Oceanside at 4201 Oceanside Blvd. The site was previously closed temporarily due to a 2021 fire.