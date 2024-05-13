Who’s News: 5/17/24

COLLEGE GRANT

Haydn Peterson of Oceanside was awarded the 2024 Theory-to-Practice Grant from Ohio Wesleyan University for his “Cuban Migration, Food and Identity” presentation. He will travel to Havana, Cuba, over the summer as part of the grant.

GRADUATES

Kendrick Pope of Oceanside and Mary Harris of Carlsbad graduated from Utah Tech University.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective universities: Kaelen Frye and Kelly Iwasaki of Carlsbad, Ella Greupner of Encinitas and Anna Hatala of San Marcos at Belmont University in Tennessee; and Jheanell Whyte of San Marcos at Columbia College in Missouri.

HONOR SOCIETY

Hoi Ying Chan and Hayate Kosuga, both of Carlsbad, were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society, and Bingcheng Hua, also of Carlsbad, was inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society at Dean College in Massachusetts.

STUDENT ATHLETE

Michael Hardyway (football) of Oceanside was recognized as a star student-athlete at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania.

STEM YOUTH

Carmel Valley STEM Youth is among 100 national finalists in the 22nd annual American Rocketry Challenge. A record-breaking 922 teams from 45 states entered the competition this year, and both teams from Carmel Valley STEM Youth made the finals. The team of 12 young rocketeers will represent San Diego and compete at the National Finals Fly-off on May 18 in The Plains, Virginia.

WAVE ENERGY

Breakwave Energy, founded by San Diego locals retired Navy SEAL Bill Lyman and former Marine Andres Hernandez, is at the forefront of renewable energy innovation with its state-of-the-art wave energy converters. These devices, currently under rigorous testing in Erie, Pennsylvania, explore the possibility of harnessing San Diego’s powerful coastal waves for energy production.

SCIENCE FICTION

Vista author Raymond Hardcastle has released his new book of science fiction short stories, “Tales From a Distant Star.”

SURFING MADONNA

Surfing Madonna Oceans Project is celebrating its 11th anniversary of special needs surf camps this year. Since their inception by original founders Mark Patterson and Robert Nichols, the nonprofit group has funded 2,000 special needs kids to experience surf instruction and fun at the beach.

NCTD LEADERS

North County Transit District has appointed Mary Dover as chief of staff and Suheil Rodriguez as director of administration.

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Carlsbad have inducted Nicholas Puccio as its newest board member. Puccio is a North County native who has lived in Carlsbad Village/Barrio for over 10 years.

ASPEN PRIZE

The Aspen Institute named MiraCosta College as a semifinalist for the 2025 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. The $1 million award is the nation’s signature recognition of high achievement and performance among community colleges.

GOURD SHOW

Local gourd artist Grace Swanson has installed a show of her artwork in the Encinitas Community Center, available for viewing until Sept. 4. The exhibit features 10 pieces of original artwork created by Grace and 17 pieces from her collection of gourds from around the world. These include gourd spoons, bowls and a musical instrument from Nigeria and Niger; Yerba Mate gourds from South America; and intricately burned gourds from Peru.