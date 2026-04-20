Who’s News: 4/24/26

Local true crime podcast

Vista-based podcasters Zeke Corley, Porsche Copeland and Kristi Hawthorn launched a new true crime series called “Coastal Crimes.” In it, they tell the stories of the unsolved murder of Ray Davis, an Oceanside cab driver, as well as review what Netflix got wrong in its “Killer Sally” documentary. “Coastal Crimes” will also explore the murder of Carlo Troiani near Camp Pendleton in a 10-part series.

Rotary raffle

The Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary is selling tickets for its 5th annual Scholarship Raffle. The drawing will be held April 27 at the Holiday Inn in Bressi Ranch, though the winner need not be present to win. Tickets can be purchased from club members for $20 a ticket or six for $100. The first prize is $5,000, second prize is $2,500 and the third prize is a gift basket worth at least $1,000. Proceeds from the raffle are dedicated to the club’s scholarship fund; last year, the Hi-Noon Rotary raised $50,000.

On-water boat training

America’s Boating Club Oceanside’s On-Water Training program provides hands-on training in harbor navigation, sea condition assessment, emergency procedures and practical boat handling. A California Department of Boating and Waterways Aquatic Grant could apply to scholarships on a case-by-case basis to pay for the certification for qualified applicants. To apply for the scholarship, visit http://usps.org/oceanside.

In 2021, the state’s Parks Division of Boating and Waterways reported that of the 670 operators involved in boating accidents statewide, only 40 held a California Boater Card.

“The incidents we’ve documented at this harbor mouth are not freak accidents,” American Boating Club Commander Shawn Goit said. “They are predictable outcomes when operators enter challenging conditions without proper training. That is exactly what the DBW grant and our scholarship program are designed to address.”

Rising Star students

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce recognized the following San Dieguito Union High School District students at its April Rising Star of the Month Breakfast:

• Leilah Crosby of Canyon Crest Academy: “Her impact on the CCA community is profound,” said Gary Thornton, assistant principal. “A strong athlete and Co-President of the Black Student Union, she was instrumental in bringing the ‘World Beat Center’ African Drummers, storyteller, and dancer to campus this year, kicking off our Black History Month celebration.”

• Caelan Kenney of La Costa Canyon High School: “While Caelan has earned impeccable grades throughout her four years at LCC, she has also fully devoted herself to our Young Leaders in Health Care Club, peer tutoring, as well as athletics,” Principal Justin Conn said. “She is active in philanthropy in our community — supporting her peers’ learning and regularly helping out at Scripps Encinitas.”

• Jason Gallant of San Dieguito Academy: “Jason has always been a student that follows a passion around service for the greater good,” said Kelly Gilbert, interim principal. “He is a history buff with a focus on learning as much as he can about times when events were shaped by the sacrifices of everyday people.”

• Zach Bulich of Torrey Pines High School: “With a strong interest in business and engineering, he enjoys problem-solving, building, and connecting ideas,” said Angie Gerrero, assistant principal. “Throughout high school, Zach has managed the challenges of OCD with remarkable strength, maintaining a strong GPA while prioritizing his well-being.”

Spring-themed art

The Oceanside Museum of Art will feature “A Place to Rest (My Tired Mind)” by artist Kate Tova from May 2 through Sept. 27. The series explores burnout of the emotional and physical kinds and questions what it means to rest in a culture that equates productivity with worth.

Tova was raised by a Soviet grandmother and shaped by her rigid ideas around expectations of an immigrant in the U.S. The display will also include “glitch” composition from her “Flux” series which was inspired by nature’s resilience and created during the heights of the pandemic.

Pet adoption hours

The San Diego Humane Society will extend adoption hours to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday until Sept. 13 in response to trends. The Humane Society entered 2026 with a 22% increase in animals compared to the start of 2025, with the largest increase being dogs, up 25%. Adoption rates are down 10% and the lengths of stay are also up, now 67 days on average.

“We are working harder than ever to make adoption the best option for anyone looking to add a pet to their family,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO, San Diego Humane Society. “By extending our hours, we hope to make it more convenient for the community to visit our campuses and meet the more than 700 wonderful animals who are ready for their new families.”

Local archer

Chase Millikan, a sophomore at The Grauer School, ranked first in both the qualification round and elimination rounds at the 2026 USA Archery OAS California State Championships. He is the top-ranked high school archer in the state.

“He delivered an outstanding performance, earning first place twice,” said Trevor Olson, archery coach and athletic director at The Grauer School. “We are so excited to see how far his talents take him at the national championship.”

‘The Cher Show’

Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre will host the San Diego Regional Premiere’s production of “The Cher Show” with performances from April 29 to May 16 at 8 p.m. The performance features 35 musical hits from the six-decade career of Cher played by three actors at different points of the award-winning star’s life. Tickets are $21-$71 with discounts for seniors, students, and military, and may be purchased online at moonlightstage.com or at the VisTix box office by calling (760) 724-2110.

High school artists

The Escondido Union High School District will host its second annual Arts Expo. The opening night will be held May 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido. The festival, free to the public, celebrates visual and performing arts of EUHSD students.

Book an ode to Encinitas

Encinitas based Phyllis Schwartz will launch her fourth children’s book, “Laggie and Grillo: The Sea Glass Mystery,” on May 8. It tells the story of a mother and daughter relationship, as they share a love of sea glass as well as beach and surf culture. It’s also a love letter to what Schwartz called her “sweet beach town of Encinitas” and particularly Swami’s Beach.

“I want to share my experiences going to the beach with my girls and ‘treasure hunts,’ looking for seashells and sea glass,” Schwartz said. “The experience of being at the beach and the exhilarating feeling of toes in the sand and the thrill of a mystery, a search, a discovery.”

Robotics in Austria

Aden and Arhan, eighth-grade students at the Rhoades School, will compete in Austria at an international robotics competition. The students — due to privacy policies, a spokesperson for the school asked The Coast News not to run their last names — will use two semi-autonomous robots they built to complete complex challenges together, such as transporting cones from a lower to an upper level and using color-sensing to capture drums.

“I’ve always had an interest in robotics and have tinkered with Legos and tried to engineer different mechanical designs,” said Aden. “So, I saw this club at The Rhoades Middle School as an opportunity to expand my mechanical engineering skills and programming skills.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Arhan’s name.